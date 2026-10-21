A KFSH physician using digital tools in clinical care

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is applying a clear ethical principle to artificial intelligence in clinical care: AI supports the physician's judgment and never replaces it, and the treating clinician remains accountable for every decision that reaches the patient.As AI moves into diagnosis, documentation, and patient communication, clinicians worldwide are asking who is responsible when software contributes to a decision. KFSH answers that question by design, before a tool is deployed rather than after.Intended users, including physicians and nurses, take part in the design and testing of each application, so that tools are built around real clinical workflows. AI outputs are presented as support for review, and clinical and operational judgment remain with the professionals who use them.The principle is visible in practice. When KFSH developed an AI system that simplifies radiology reports for patients, every simplified report in its prospective study was assessed by independent radiologists, and the authors called for further validation before broad deployment. KFSH's AI agents for documentation and information tasks are designed to reduce administrative burden, giving clinicians more time for the decisions only they can make.For patients, the principle means a human clinician remains responsible for their care. For physicians, it means AI that takes work off their desk without taking judgment out of their hands, a model KFSH offers to health systems seeking to adopt AI with the trust of their clinical teams.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Builds AI to Support Physicians, Not Replace Them News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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