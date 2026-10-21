Los Angeles Mission Adds Anthony Felix, Mina Garcia And Ken Craft To Its Executive Leadership Team

Dr. Anthony Felix, Mina Garcia and Ken Craft join the existing team to add operational, program and spiritual leadership on Skid Row.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles Mission today announced three executive appointments: Dr. Anthony Felix as Chief Operations and Administration Officer; Mina Garcia as Executive Director of the Anne Douglas Center, Los Angeles Mission's dedicated program for women experiencing homelessness, and Chief Program Officer; and Ken Craft as Senior Pastor. Together, the three will lead the organization's operational infrastructure, program services, and spiritual care as the Mission continues its work with individuals experiencing homelessness on Skid Row.Since 1936, the Los Angeles Mission has provided shelter, recovery, and long-term supportive services to men and women experiencing homelessness on Skid Row. Each year, the Mission serves approximately 370,000 meals and operates 292 beds across its campus, as well as dozens of individuals in its recovery and transition programs.-Dr. Anthony Felix, Chief Operations and Administration Officer: oversees the Mission's core business, administrative, and operations, serving as a strategic partner to the CEO, Dennis Oleesky, and President, Rowan Vansleve.-Mina Garcia, Chief Program Officer: oversees all programs, including housing, trauma-informed care, and long-term support services. As Executive Director of the Anne Douglas Center, she will lead the Mission's dedicated program for women experiencing homelessness, offering a 13-month Recovery Program followed by a transition program covering job placement, transitional housing, and family reunification support.-Ken Craft, Senior Pastor: leads spiritual care and faith-based programming across the organization; also CEO and Founder of Hope the Mission, a separate Los Angeles-based homeless services organization that has formed a strategic alliance,“Hope United,” with the Los Angeles Mission.Dr. Felix brings more than a decade of executive experience in public administration and homeless services. He holds a Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of La Verne, where his research focused on ethical governance in the council-manager system. Dr. Felix's commitment is personal; having overcome systemic barriers as a ward of the court, he brings a lived understanding of the populations Los Angeles Mission serves to his approach to governance and leadership.Garcia joins with more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, most recently as Senior Director of Program Services at Hope the Mission, where she oversaw divisions including Domestic Violence Rapid Re-Housing, Faith-Based Recovery Programs, and Outreach and Navigation Services. She was appointed by Mayor Karen Bass to the Latino/a Homelessness Advisory Group.Craft founded Hope the Mission in 2009 and remains its CEO, leading a network of shelters, case management, and food services that serves thousands of people daily across L.A. County. He now also serves as Senior Pastor at Los Angeles Mission, holding both positions at the same time. The dual role reflects Hope United's collaborative model, pairing Hope the Mission's scale with Los Angeles Mission's deep roots and frontline experience to build a unified response to the region's homelessness crisis.As Chief Operations and Administration Officer, what is Dr. Anthony Felix prioritizing at the Los Angeles Mission?Dr. Anthony Felix:“My priority is to ensure every individual we serve has equitable access to the resources and support the Mission offers. Drawing on my experience leading homeless services administration within a Los Angeles County Joint Powers Authority, I'm looking forward to strengthening the Mission's capacity. In my first six months, I'll focus on building organizational capacity to manage public funding, investing in staff development, and strengthening partnerships throughout Skid Row.”What does Mina Garcia see as her top priorities in her roles as Chief Program Officer and Executive Director of the Anne Douglas Center?Mina Garcia:“We have an opportunity to strengthen the connections between our programs and expand access to critical supports, including mental health services. In my first six months, I'll evaluate how people move through our programs, strengthen community partnerships and referral pathways, and remove barriers to improve outcomes. As we grow, it's also important that we remain grounded in the faith-centered legacy of the Los Angeles Mission and continue caring for the whole person. My hope is that every person we serve leaves with a stronger sense of dignity, belonging, hope, and purpose.”What are Ken Craft's priorities as Senior Pastor of the Los Angeles Mission?Ken Craft: "My desire is to strengthen what has made the Mission special, staying unapologetically Christ-centered while expanding the quality and reach of our services. For me, ministry to people experiencing homelessness has always meant caring for the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. In my first six months, my priorities include deepening our discipleship and spiritual-development programs, broadening church and community engagement, and evaluating our recovery and workforce-development pathways."About the Los Angeles MissionFounded in 1936, the Los Angeles Mission strives to be a world leader among missions that provide for the poor, restore the addicted, and eliminate homelessness. Located on Skid Row, the Los Angeles Mission breaks the cycle of homelessness and poverty by stabilizing people in a safe and spiritual environment, connecting them to solutions, and walking with them on their journey.

Jillian Hegedus

The Los Angeles Mission

+1 832-692-3792

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Los Angeles Mission Adds Anthony Felix, Mina Garcia and Ken Craft to Its Executive Leadership Team News Provided By Los Angeles Mission October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Religion, U.S. Politics



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