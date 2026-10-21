Tori Thompson Presents On Passage, Six Oil Paintings Of Birds And Seasons Of Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new collection of sandhill cranes, whistling ducks, swans and geese opens to the public on October 21, with the original paintings viewable by appointment.

CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tori Thompson presents On Passage, a collection of six new oil paintings by American painter Tori Thompson, open to the public from today. Sandhill cranes, a runner duck, whistling ducks, swans and geese move through the series the way visitors move through a life: they arrive, keep company for a while, and go on. Playful on its surface and quieter beneath, the collection is about the seasons we are given, and the people who share them.The collection began with an unfamiliar guest. While visiting family on Hilton Head, Thompson came upon a black-bellied whistling duck, a bird she had never seen before. It set her thinking about how birds seem to know, without being told, when to move on, where to go, and how to get there. On Passage holds both sides of that knowing: to be fully present in a season while it lasts, and to recognize, gently, when it is time to let go.The six paintings are meant to be read in order. In Flight (24 × 48 in.) follows sandhill cranes across a valley turning gold, then white. In The Suitor (30 × 24 in.), a runner duck puts his best foot forward. Good Company (36 × 36 in.) returns to the black-bellied whistling ducks that began it all. Tending (30 × 30 in.) finds a mother swan close beside her cygnets, holding on softly, never too tight. Gathering (36 × 36 in.) is a crowd of swans arriving all at once, and The Harvest (40 × 30 in.) closes the collection with two white geese beneath an apple tree. All works are oil on canvas, 2026.Tori Thompson is an American oil painter whose studio is based in Central Colorado. She paints the quiet, fleeting moments that are easy to miss: birds arriving and moving on, and the seasons of a life. Each painting begins as a sketch and takes shape slowly in oil on canvas, through layers and refinements. Her brushstrokes are left visible and her edges kept soft where they need to be, so the hand stays present in the finished work.On Passage opened first to the studio's collectors in a private preview. The full collection can now be seen at torithompson/pages/on-passage, and the original paintings can be viewed in person by appointment. High-resolution images and interviews with the artist are available on request.About the studio: The studio of American oil painter Tori Thompson works with private collectors, designers and architects. More at torithompson.

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Tori Thompson Presents On Passage, Six Oil Paintings of Birds and Seasons of Life News Provided By Tori Thompson October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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