2027 MUSE Photography Awards Opens Seventh Year For Images That Define The Art Of Photography

2027 MUSE Photography Awards Call for Entries

The 2027 MUSE Photography Awards, presented by IAA, officially announces its call for entries as the competition, honoring photographic excellence worldwide.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2027 MUSE Photography Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), officially announces its call for entries as the competition enters its seventh year of honoring photographic excellence worldwide. Open to professional, amateur, and student photographers, the awards recognize the artistry, originality, and storytelling that define exceptional photography.

Photographers worldwide are invited to submit single images or photographic series, including commissioned, personal, published, and unpublished works, across a diverse range of disciplines. From compelling documentary narratives to striking commercial imagery and fine art, the competition provides an international platform for photographers to showcase their creative achievements and gain recognition for the vision behind their work.

A photograph may begin in a fraction of a second, but its significance is determined by what remains after that moment has passed. MUSE exists to recognize the images that continue to hold attention, communicate meaning, and establish the photographer's creative voice long after the shutter closes.

“An exceptional photograph does more than preserve what stood before the camera. It reveals how the photographer understood that moment,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“For seven years, MUSE has recognized photographers capable of turning observation into authorship. The 2027 competition continues that legacy by giving enduring images and the people behind them a place within an international record of photographic achievement.”

The Photograph Before the Name

Every entry will undergo blind evaluation, keeping the jury's attention on the image rather than the photographer's identity, reputation, location, or professional standing. This structure allows an emerging photographer's first major body of work to stand beside the portfolio of an established professional under the same photographic standard.

The 2027 MUSE Honors

Recognition will be conferred across five achievement levels:

Professional Photographer of the Year

The recipient will receive a $3,000 cash prize and the MUSE statuette.

Amateur or Student Photographer of the Year

The recipient will receive a $2,000 cash prize and the MUSE statuette.

Category Winners of the Year

One leading achievement may be recognized across each of the competition's 12 photography categories, with a $100 cash prize awarded to every Category Winner.

Platinum, Gold, and Silver Winners

These distinctions recognize photographs meeting the respective jury-score requirements for photographic excellence.

Every winning photographer receives an official winner page, interview opportunity, digital certificate, and winner badge. Further editorial, media, gallery, newsletter, and social features are provided according to the recognition achieved.

One Entry Window for 2027

The Early Bird entry period is open through November 19, 2026, followed by the Regular Deadline on December 17, Final Deadline on January 14, 2027, and Final Extension Deadline on February 25.

The 2027 MUSE Photography Awards winners will be announced on April 16, 2027.

The competition accepts entries from participants aged 18 and above, with no restriction on the number of submissions. Photographers may enter individual images or series of two to eight photographs connected by a common subject, concept, or visual direction.

Complete categories, entry requirements, fees, and submission information are available at photography-awards#howtoenter

About the MUSE Photography Awards

The MUSE Photography Awards is an annual international competition recognizing exceptional work by professional, amateur, and student photographers worldwide. As part of the wider MUSE Awards legacy, the program recognizes work with distinctive vision, storytelling, and photographic craft across 12 categories.

Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), MUSE Photography recognizes single images and photographic series through blind evaluation by an international jury.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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