Nestle India Gets FSSAI Notice Over Lactogen Pro 1 Digestibility Claim

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday served a notice on Nestle India over claims associated with its Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, asking the company to provide scientific evidence supporting the assertion that the product contains whey protein that is easy to digest.

According to the regulator, the claim appeared on the product's packaging or advertising material.

FSSAI said the company has been directed to furnish scientific substantiation and submit all relevant documents and supporting evidence within the prescribed timeframe.

"FSSAI has issued notices to Food Business Operators (FBOs) regarding misleading claims and non-compliant promotions involving products like Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 and infant milk substitutes," it said.

"The claim contains Whey Protein, which is a part of milk protein that is easy to digest was observed on the product packaging/advertising material. The FBO was asked to furnish scientific substantiation for the claim regarding whey protein being easy to digest," the regulator added.

The FBO was directed to submit the requisite documents and supporting evidence for the claim within the stipulated period, it mentioned.

The action forms part of a wider crackdown by the food regulator on misleading claims and non-compliant promotional practices by food business operators (FBOs).

The exercise covers several products marketed by different companies, including nutritional and infant feeding products such as Complan and Nan Excella Pro Stage 1.

FSSAI said food companies are required to ensure that claims made on product labels, packaging and advertisements are backed by adequate scientific evidence and comply with the country's food safety and advertising regulations.

"The addressees have been directed to explain why action should not be initiated under the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder, within the stipulated period from the date of issuance of the notice," the regulator noted.