CBI Nabs Delhi Hospital Medicine Specialist, Contractual Supervisor In Rs 1 Lakh Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended a medicine specialist and a contractual supervisor at Delhi's Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in connection with a tender, according to an official statement.

The accused have been identified as Harender Kumar, a Specialist (Medicine) in the hospital's Medicine Department who also serves as the Nodal Officer for Outsourcing, and Pradeep Kumar, a contractual Supervisor, Nursing Orderly.

The CBI said it registered a case on Wednesday against Harendrer Kumar, who is posted at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura, following a complaint alleging that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the agency, the bribe was allegedly sought on the pretext of ensuring that a tender awarded to the complainant was not cancelled, facilitating the timely clearance of bills and preventing unnecessary“red flags” from being raised in the complainant's file.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the medicine specialist while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh through Pradeep Kumar.

The agency alleged that the payment was sought in return for extending favours to the complainant, including ensuring that the tender remained valid, facilitating the timely processing and clearance of bills, and avoiding adverse observations in the relevant file.

Both accused were apprehended during the operation, the CBI said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in the alleged bribery arrangement and to examine other aspects of the case.

The CBI said the strict action against corrupt public servants underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption.

The agency has urged citizens to report such matters if they come across such instances of corruption and are demanded bribes by public officials.