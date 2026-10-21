Gujarat: GMDC Pays Govt Rs 223.54 Crore Dividend For 2025-26

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Wednesday paid a dividend of Rs 223.54 crore to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the financial year 2025-26 in Gandhinagar.

The cheque, representing the state government's share of the corporation's dividend, was handed over by Chief Secretary M K Das in the presence of senior state government officials and GMDC representatives.

Established in 1963, GMDC is a state government undertaking engaged in the mining and sale of minerals, including lignite, bauxite, limestone, fluorspar and silica sand. Its operations form part of the state's mineral resource sector, which supplies raw materials for industrial use.

The corporation has also secured three coal blocks in Odisha - Baitarani West, Burapahar and Kudanali-Lubri - as part of its activities linked to Gujarat's long-term energy security.

The development adds to GMDC's operations beyond its existing mineral mining business in Gujarat.

In addition to its conventional mining activities, the company is active in the renewable energy sector and is exploring opportunities in rare earth elements, copper and other strategic minerals.

These areas are among the corporation's stated focus sectors as it looks to expand its activities beyond its established mineral portfolio.

The dividend payment comes as the state-owned corporation continues to operate across multiple mineral categories while pursuing opportunities in energy and strategic resources.

However, details of GMDC's revenue, profit and the dividend payout ratio for 2025-26 were not provided in the state government's announcement.

GMDC Chairman and Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director Ajay Bhadu, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar and Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey were present when the cheque was presented.