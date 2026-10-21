Azerbaijani Delegation Attends Turkmenistan's OGT 2026 Conference (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026), held in Ashgabat on October 21.

This was reported by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

The event brought together government officials, representatives of international energy companies, and experts from various countries. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismet Gozalov, and included representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the Baku Steel Company.

During the conference, Deputy Minister Abbasov delivered a speech addressing current issues of cooperation in the energy sector.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the exhibition and visited the stand of SOCAR, which served as the main sponsor of the international conference OGT 2026.