Toll Brothers Announces Waterford Pointe Community Now Open In Piedmont, South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive boutique community offers luxury homes on estate-sized home sites along the Saluda River

PIEDMONT, S.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Waterford Pointe, an intimate community of 28 luxury homes on expansive wooded home sites adjacent to the Saluda River in the Piedmont area of Powdersville, South Carolina. The Sales Center is now open at 201 Waterford Pointe Drive in Piedmont.

Waterford Pointe features luxury single-family home designs ranging from 3,645 to 4,680+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms. These exquisite homes are situated on expansive, estate-sized home sites of up to three acres, with some offering beautiful water views of the Saluda River. Homes are priced from the upper $800,000s.









"Waterford Pointe offers home shoppers an exclusive opportunity to own a luxury home in an unmatched setting with access to the natural beauty of the Saluda River and downtown Greenville just 10 miles away," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "With estate-sized home sites, thoughtfully designed floor plans, and personalization options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, this community exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle in South Carolina."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Waterford Pointe will enjoy a gated community setting adjacent to the Saluda River and proximity to everyday conveniences, local transit, and downtown Greenville located just 10 miles away. The community is also assigned to the highly regarded Anderson School District One, making it ideal for families seeking top-rated public schools.

For more information on Waterford Pointe by Toll Brothers, or to schedule an appointment, call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)