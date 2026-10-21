Progyny, Inc. Announces Details For Its Third Quarter 2026 Results Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, will report its financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The company will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.

Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 and using the passcode 265484. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.973.413.6106 and using the same passcode.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international participants) with the passcode 265484.

A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at

About Progyny

Progyny is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by leading employers, health plans, and benefit purchasers worldwide. Through its comprehensive and personalized approach, Progyny supports members across fertility and family building, pregnancy and postpartum, menopause and midlife, and parent and child well-being journeys. Progyny combines differentiated clinical care, integrated pharmacy support through Progyny Rx®, and personalized guidance from Progyny Care Advocates® to deliver improved member experiences and better health outcomes. For more information, visit

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Investors:

James Hart

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