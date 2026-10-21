ENERGY FINANCE STRATEGIST MOSTAFA BUSHEHRI JOINS WE RECYCLE SOLAR AS CHIEF OF STAFF & HEAD OF CAPITAL FORMATION

Mostafa Bushehri

Bushehri will lead $100 institutional raise for We Recycle Solar's nationwide critical materials recovery network buildout.

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We Recycle Solar (WRS), America's first dedicated utility-scale solar panel recycling company, has appointed seasoned energy finance strategist, Mostafa Bushehri, as Chief of Staff and Head of Capital Formation. Bushehri will lead business development and capital formation strategy, spearheading We Recycle Solar's $100 million institutional raise for the buildout of its nationwide network of critical materials recovery facilities.WRS recently announced plans for America's first end-to-end critical materials recovery facility for end-of-life solar panels, expected to launch in the third quarter of 2027 in just outside Dallas, Texas-where solar power utilization is outpacing the nation. This first-of-its-kind commercial-scale plant will domestically recover up to 96% of the silver, copper, silicon, aluminum, and glass contained in end-of-life solar panels, and produce clean, market-ready critical materials for direct resale, with zero offshore processing. It will mark the first in We Recycle Solar's distributed network of high-efficiency 2.0 processing facilities designed to transform the nation's solar waste into a critical materials feedstock for U.S. tech, defense and energy sectors.Bushehri brings a strong specialized background spanning energy finance and infrastructure, alternative investments, energy geopolitics, and civil engineering to his role with We Recycle Solar. He previously worked as an investment associate for OneWell, a multi-family office serving impact-driven institutions, foundations, and ultra-high-net-worth investors, where he supported the management of more than $500 million in assets under advisement. In a prior role as an analyst for Quantum Horizon Capital, Bushehri led sourcing and due diligence on emerging markets infrastructure and energy opportunities. He earned his masters degree in International Finance and Economics at Columbia University in the City of New York, and was a Charif Souki Global Energy Fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP), where he later joined as a research assistant, conducting due diligence on carbon credit markets and analyzing emerging market loans and credits. He additionally served as a graduate consultant for leading clean energy and decarbonization solutions company, ReNew (NASDAQ: RNW), and has also passed Level I of the CFA Program. His writings on energy, finance, and geopolitics have been published in Foreign Policy, Sino-Southeast Initiative, and Helsinki Geoeconomics Monitor (HEGEMON), where he serves as a Business Editor for Finance.As WRS chief of staff and head of capital formation, Bushehri will manage a robust pipeline of institutional investors, lenders, family offices, and strategic partners, and also serve as the company's operations strategy engine, driving alignment across the company's expanding multistate network, starting with the Texas facility and including four additional U.S. locations over the next four years.In the U.S., where solar is now the fastest-growing electricity source, retired solar panels represent a significant untapped source of critical materials. By 2050, the U.S. is projected to hold the world's largest stockpile of end-of-life solar panels behind China, worth more than $80 billion in recyclable materials. However, currently, an estimated 90% of America's old solar panels go to landfill or are shipped to offshore processing centers where the critical materials they contain are recovered-and removed from the American supply chain entirely.“Mostafa joins WRS at a pivotal time, and his experience is perfectly aligned with our mission to create a truly circular solar industry and reclaim the value that the U.S. is currently still shipping overseas,” said Adam Saghei, founder and CEO of We Recycle Solar.“His fluent understanding of the most important facets of our evolving industry-the technology, financing, infrastructure, and operations-will prove instrumental in fueling our strategic growth, ultimately reducing logistics costs and allowing us to better serve commercial and utility-scale asset owners nationwide.”“We Recycle Solar was the first company to build this industry, years before solar panel recycling was on most people's radar, and today, their vision and operational expertise is shaping where the industry goes next,” said Bushehri.“We're living in an era where energy, capital, critical materials, and technology are four dimensions of power. WRS is strengthening the U.S. supply chains and contributing to national security while addressing an environmental challenge at the same time. I'm excited to bring my background in energy and finance, along with my passion for this industry, to WRS where I can bring those pieces together to make a real difference.”About We Recycle SolarWe Recycle Solar (WRS), founded in 2019 and headquartered in Yuma, Arizona, is America's first dedicated, utility-scale solar panel recycling company, operating in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local environmental permits and regulatory requirements. WRS provides domestic recycling, lifecycle management, and critical materials recovery from old, damaged, or retired solar panels, along with onsite decommissioning, resale and remarketing across the U.S. WRS has diverted more than 1 million panels from landfills to date. For more information visit werecyclesolar.

Quanah Locklear

We Recycle Solar

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ENERGY FINANCE STRATEGIST MOSTAFA BUSHEHRI JOINS WE RECYCLE SOLAR AS CHIEF OF STAFF & HEAD OF CAPITAL FORMATION News Provided By We Recycle Solar October 21, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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