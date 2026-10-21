Technomic Releases 2027 Trend Predictions For U.S. And Canada Foodservice Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Technomic's industry experts have published forecasted trends for 2027 to guide foodservice professionals in preparing for what's to come in the U.S. and Canada

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technomic released its latest forecasts, spotlighting expert-backed foodservice trend predictions for 2027 in the U.S. and Canada foodservice markets. As operators navigate relentless cost inflation and mounting unit-level challenges, both markets are witnessing fundamental shifts in business strategy and operational models. In the U.S., an ongoing trend of unit contraction will carry into 2027 and beyond, requiring strategic shrinkage to tackle rising costs and consumer cutbacks on discretionary spending. In Canada, years of costs-food labor and more-have pushed operators to fundamentally redesign their business or risk being squeezed out, with strategies ranging from increased menu prices and use of less-expensive ingredients to cutting staff and reducing hours.More U.S. trend highlights:- Gen Zers are growing up and, with that, members of this economic force are demanding restaurants deliver beyond digital to win their loyalty through friendly service and improved food quality- With intensifying food safety recalls and the media attention that follows, chains will need to have strong safety protocols and response plans in place for worst-case scenarios- From texture-forward fare and visual drama to neurodivergent-friendly“safe foods” and brain boosters, operators are crafting multisensory moments that satisfy both cravings and emotional needsRead more hereMore Canada trend highlights:- With increased use of GLP-1s and growing popularity of metabolic health, operators will offer menu items delivering on both cravings and nutritional goals, such as protein-enriched lattes and nostalgic favorites elevated with functional benefits- Consumers will decrease weekday dining in favor of bigger weekend occasions, thus increasing a focus on the weekend afternoon and dinner dayparts- Topical flavors are making waves, especially among beverages, with diners chasing adventurous bites and refreshing sipsRead more hereAbout TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at .

Clare Toledo

Informa Connect

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Technomic releases 2027 trend predictions for U.S. and Canada foodservice markets News Provided By Informa Connect October 21, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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