Podcast Ad Agency ADOPTER Media Launches A Party Card Game About Podcast Advertising

Podcast Advertising: The Game, from ADOPTER Media. Players draw a podcast genre, flip a fictional advertiser, and work in a client note. Pictured: the three card types that make up the 54-card deck.

Podcast Advertising: The Game, the game of improvised ad reads, now on Amazon. Created by Ambie Award-nominated ADOPTER Media, the podcast ad agency for brands.

- Jordan Meiselas, Co-Founder and Host of the MeidasTouch podcastLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADOPTER Media today announced the launch of Podcast Advertising: The Game, a party card game that challenges players to deliver improvised podcast ad reads for fictional brands.The game debuted at the Sounds Profitable Podcast Business Summit, the opening event of Podcast Movement 2026 in New York. Based on incredible feedback and excitement, Podcast Advertising: The Game is now available on Amazon.The premise: pitch a product that doesn't exist, on a podcast you've never hosted, while incorporating a critical note from the client. Sell the advertiser. Match the podcast. Survive the client notes.“We've done thousands of host reads at MeidasTouch, so playing this felt surreal. It's scary accurate. I've received some of these client notes. The difference is, this time everyone was laughing,” said Jordy Meiselas, co-founder and host of the MeidasTouch podcast.The advertisers, of course, are completely made up. There is a gym membership that donates to charity every time you skip a workout. A cellular service that purposefully doesn't accept incoming calls. And plenty more that players have to figure out how to sell in a 1- to 2-minute ad read.“Podcast advertising is an art form in itself. It's storytelling, brought to you by sponsors who believe in the medium. A lot goes into getting an ad read right, and we were surprised by how well it works as an improv game,” said Glenn Rubenstein, Founder and CEO of ADOPTER Media.The 54-card deck includes fictional advertisers, podcast formats, and client notes. Podcast Advertising: The Game is for 2 to 16 players, ages 13 and up. At $14.99, it makes a great stocking stuffer for podcast fans.More information, including a press kit with the game fact sheet, logo, and photography, is available at podcastadgame.About ADOPTER MediaADOPTER Media is the podcast advertising agency for brands, specializing in host-read endorsements and YouTube sponsorships. Since 2016, the agency has planned, bought, and managed more than 150,000 ads across more than 25,000 podcasts and YouTube channels, working with brands on media planning, creative, negotiation, campaign management, and measurement.

Sherry Del Rizzo

ADOPTER Media

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Podcast Ad Agency ADOPTER Media Launches a Party Card Game About Podcast Advertising News Provided By ADOPTER Media October 21, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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