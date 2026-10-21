Refresh Massage & Bodywork Mesa, Arizona Earns Certified Autism Centertm Designation

Refresh Massage & Bodywork certification contributes to Mesa, Arizona's designation as an Autism Certified CityTM (ACC).

- Jessica Backman & Andrew Backman, Owners

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to Refresh Massage & Bodywork, a locally owned massage therapy practice focused on personalized, therapeutic care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. To earn this certification, at least 80% of client-facing staff completed autism and sensory training to better understand the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive clients and provide a more comfortable experience.

For massage businesses and therapists, training provides clear, standardized strategies for interacting with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This helps reduce hesitation and guesswork, allowing staff to respond more confidently and consistently to individual needs.

“At Refresh Massage & Bodywork, we want every client to feel comfortable, respected, and supported from the moment they walk through our doors," say Jessica Backman & Andrew Backman, owners of Refresh Massage & Bodywork. "Completing the certification program with IBCCES was important to us because it gave our team additional education and tools to better understand and accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Massage and bodywork should be an experience where people can feel safe and cared for, and we're proud to take this additional step toward creating a more inclusive environment.”

“Creating more inclusive experiences begins with giving staff the knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to different needs,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES.“Refresh Massage & Bodywork's commitment to autism and sensory training helps its team provide more informed and supportive service for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.”

Refresh Massage & Bodywork recognizes that every client has different sensory, communication, and comfort needs. Clients are encouraged to share preferences or accommodations when booking or before their appointment so the team can personalize the experience as much as possible. Depending on individual needs, accommodations may include reduced conversation during the session, adjustments to lighting or music, a scent-free session or avoidance of aromatherapy, modifications to massage pressure or techniques, and additional communication about what to expect before and during the appointment.

Refresh Massage & Bodywork respects each client's boundaries and preferences while creating a massage experience that is as comfortable and supportive as possible.

Refresh Massage & Bodywork certification contributes to Mesa, Arizona's designation as an Autism Certified CityTM (ACC). This designation ensures that both visitors and residents have access to a wide range of organizations that are trained and certified to better welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals across the healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality, entertainment, and recreation industries.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Refresh Massage & Bodywork is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Refresh Massage & Bodywork

Refresh Massage & Bodywork is a locally owned massage therapy practice focused on providing personalized, therapeutic care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Our experienced massage therapists offer a variety of services, including therapeutic, deep tissue, relaxation, sports, prenatal, lymphatic, trigger point, and other customized massage techniques.

We believe massage should never be a one-size-fits-all experience. Each session is tailored to the individual client's needs, comfort level, preferences, and goals, with an emphasis on creating an environment where clients feel heard, respected, and comfortable throughout their visit.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts



Jessica Backman | Andrew Backman, Owners

Refresh Massage & Bodywork

Phone: 520-637-0565

Email:...

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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