MUSE Expands Its Global Legacy With The Launch Of The 2027 MUSE Event Awards

2027 MUSE Event Awards Launches Call for Entries

Now open worldwide, the inaugural competition recognizes outstanding events, experiences, and the professionals behind them across more than 350 categories.

- Melissa Vilders, Global Events Leader at SAP

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Awards for Events and Experiences opens worldwide with more than 350 categories.

The International Awards Associate (IAA) today launches the 2027 MUSE Event Awards, bringing a dedicated MUSE distinction to the global events industry and opening its inaugural Call for Entries.

Established in 2016, MUSE has recognized achievement across creative communications, design, hospitality, and photography. Its expansion into events builds on that foundation and the experience of IAA, whose awards network has received more than 100,000 entries from participants across 124 countries.

"Having worked across global events, I've seen how the most impactful experiences bring together strategic thinking, creativity, and a genuine understanding of their audiences. I'm looking forward to seeing the MUSE Event Awards recognize the teams and ideas that are raising expectations for what events can achieve." - Melissa Vilders, Global Events Leader at SAP

An event holds more than one achievement

This international event award gives entrants three ways to recognition:

.The complete experience: Events, brand experiences, and activations, including live, virtual, and hybrid formats.

.The expertise behind it: Production, design, marketing, technology, sustainability, and impact.

.The people and places that make it possible: Organizations, professionals, venues, and destinations, with further categories recognizing regional and industry excellence.

This structure allows an agency to enter the overall experience while a specialist partner presents its own contribution. Entrants select the category that reflects the achievement they want evaluated.

A MUSE distinction beyond the event

An international jury evaluates each eligible entry on its own merits within its selected category. Platinum, Gold, and Silver recognition depends on the score achieved; categories may have multiple winners or none. Exceptional Platinum entries may also receive MUSE Grand Distinctions, including Event of the Year and Event Agency of the Year.

Winners receive an official title, digital certificate, winner badge, dedicated profile, and promotional resources to present their achievement in client proposals, professional credentials, and communications. The inaugural recipients will be the first to carry the MUSE Event Awards name.

Enter the inaugural competition

Eligibility: Achievements created, organized, produced, launched, delivered, or active on or after January 1, 2024.

Early Bird Deadline: November 19, 2026.

Final Extension Deadline: February 25, 2027.

Submission: Online, in English.

Explore the event award categories and begin an entry at . The official 2027 Entry Kit () provides eligibility, fees, judging criteria, and submission requirements.

About the MUSE Event Awards

The MUSE Event Awards is an international awards program recognizing outstanding events, experiences, and the disciplines, organizations, professionals, venues, and destinations behind them. Presented by the International Awards Associate, the awards extend the MUSE legacy into the global events industry through independent evaluation and recognition based on achievement.

About IAA and MUSE

The International Awards Associate (IAA) organizes international awards recognizing professional achievement across industries. Its MUSE awards programs recognize excellence in creative communications, design, hospitality, photography, and now events and experiences.

Sean L.

International Awards Associate Inc

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MUSE Expands Its Global Legacy with the Launch of the 2027 MUSE Event Awards News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 21, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.