Atlas Docks Cites July 4 Storms In Highlighting Post-Storm Waterfront Structural Assessments

Client-provided aerial view of waterfront docks at Lake of the Ozarks. Atlas Docks serves residential, commercial and shared waterfront structures.

Camdenton, Missouri-based marine construction company outlines structural considerations after severe weather affected Lake of the Ozarks.

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Severe thunderstorms that moved through the Lake of the Ozarks region over the Fourth of July weekend caused widespread power outages, downed trees and damage to waterfront structures. In the months following those storms, Atlas Docks is highlighting the value of evaluating residential and commercial dock systems as complete structures after significant weather events.According to a July 6 report by Missourinet citing Camden County Emergency Management Director Chris McNail, roughly 30,000 people around Lake of the Ozarks were without electricity at the peak of the outages. The report also described dock damage ranging from minor to heavy, including damaged roofs and a large dock that broke free and floated into the lake.The Missouri State Highway Patrol located a large detached dock floating near the lake's 6-mile marker after the July 4 storms, according to a July 5 report by KY3. The structure was towed to a safe location for repairs, and no injuries were reported.“Storm damage is not always limited to the component that is easiest to see,” said Matt Hasselbring, owner of Atlas Docks.“When a dock has been exposed to high winds, wave action or changing water conditions, it is important to understand how the structure, flotation, anchoring and connections performed together before deciding on the next steps.”A System-Level View of Dock ConditionFloating docks operate in an environment that changes with water levels, waves, wind and vessel activity. Their condition depends on the interaction of structural framing, flotation, anchoring, walkways, roofs and connections.After a severe-weather event, visible damage such as a displaced walkway, roof damage or a broken connection may indicate that forces were transferred through other parts of the structure. A post-storm assessment can help identify conditions affecting flotation, structural alignment, anchoring systems, underwater bracing and connections that may not be apparent from a single visible issue.The size and configuration of a dock also influence how those forces move through its components. A privately owned dock may serve a limited number of vessels, while multi-slip condominium facilities and commercial marina structures can include more extensive walkways, larger roof systems, multiple slips and additional equipment. In larger facilities, damage to one section may affect multiple owners or users.Considering Repairs, Modifications or ReplacementThe July storms underscore that waterfront structures may need to be evaluated in the context of the site conditions in which they operate. Changes in structural alignment, damaged connections, deteriorated components and anchoring concerns can inform whether repair, structural modification or replacement should be considered.Atlas Docks provides residential and commercial dock construction, repair, structural modifications, fabrication, preventive maintenance and related waterfront services. The company said its approach is to evaluate a dock's condition and configuration before determining an appropriate scope for repairs or modifications.As the 2026 boating season concludes, the July severe-weather event remains a timely reminder that waterfront infrastructure is subject to changing environmental conditions and should be assessed with the whole dock system in view.About Atlas DocksAtlas Docks is a marine construction company based in Camdenton, Missouri, serving residential and commercial waterfront properties at Lake of the Ozarks and nationwide. The company provides dock construction, repair, structural modifications, fabrication, preventive maintenance and related marine construction services. Atlas Docks is an Ameren UE Certified Dock Builder (CDB-42).Sources ReferencedKY3,“Huge dock found detached, floating in Lake of the Ozarks following July 4th storms,” July 5, 2026:Missourinet,“July 4th storms cause damage, lingering power outages around Lake of the Ozarks,” July 6, 2026:

Kristen Hasselbring

Atlas Docks

+1 573-346-3625

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Atlas Docks Cites July 4 Storms in Highlighting Post-Storm Waterfront Structural Assessments News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 21, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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