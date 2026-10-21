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ZachRE, LLC's LGBTQ+ podcast was recognized in the 2026 Signal Awards' Shows: LGBTQ+ category.

- Zach Randles-Friedman

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everything and Anything...and a bit gay Podcast, produced by ZachRE, LLC and hosted by Zach Randles-Friedman, received the Gold Award and the Listener's Choice Award in the 2026 Signal Awards' Shows: LGBTQ+ category. The recognition appears on the Signal Awards' official winner listing.

The Shows: LGBTQ+ category recognizes programs that celebrate, explore, or otherwise engage with LGBTQ+ communities, according to Signal Awards.

Everything and Anything...and a bit gay Podcast features conversations about gay culture, relationships, friendships, and personal stories.

“I started this show to have the honest, curious, sometimes messy conversations queer people deserve to hear,” Randles-Friedman said.“Winning Gold from the judges is incredible. Winning Listener's Choice too means our community showed up and voted for us, and that means everything. When so much of the news about us is hard, I'm proud to make a space where we get to be funny, nosy, and fully ourselves.”

About Everything and Anything...and a bit gay Podcast

Everything and Anything...and a bit gay Podcast is an LGBTQ+ podcast hosted by Zach Randles-Friedman. The program features conversations about gay culture, relationships, friendships, and personal stories.

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Adrienne Barker

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Everything and Anything...and a bit gay Podcast Wins Gold and Listener's Choice Awards in 2026 Signal Awards News Provided By PressLaunch October 21, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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