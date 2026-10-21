3SC, A Global Supply Chain Technology Platform, Appoints Ashish Sikka As CEO To Lead The AI-Driven Transformation

Ashish Sikka Appointed as Ceo of 3SC

Former RateGain Executive and Ecom Express Chief Strategy Officer to drive agentic AI suite, product portfolio expansion and global growth for 3SC.

- Ashish SikkaNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 3SC, a global AI-powered supply chain technology company, today announced the appointment of Ashish Sikka as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 12, 2026. In this role, he will lead the company into its next phase of growth, driving strategy, global expansion, and the evolution of its SCAI platform into an agentic, outcome-driven supply chain suite.3SC's SCAI platform already brings together integrated business planning, operational intelligence, logistics execution and enterprise data management for leading enterprises. Under his leadership, the company will broaden its product portfolio and deepen its AI capabilities, with new offerings designed to turn supply chain decisions into measurable business results. His mandate is to scale 3SC across India and international markets, with customer outcomes at center of its growth. With strong investor backing by GEF Capital Partners, the company is well positioned to invest in product and enter new markets.Ashish brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across companies including RateGain, Ecom Express, OYO and Kearney, where he built and scaled technology businesses, led global P&Ls and drove large-scale transformation across India, Europe and Southeast Asia.With the global supply chain disruptions like volatile demand, geo-political tensions, cybersecurity threats, and rising costs, enterprises can no longer afford a gap between what they plan and what happens on the ground. 3SC was built to close that gap, and under his leadership it will go further, with agentic AI that turns insight into action."3SC has built its business around solving complex supply chain problems for blue-chip enterprises. We now have an opportunity to take those capabilities to more customers and markets," said Sarita Das, Co-founder and Board Member, 3SC. "Ashish understands both the commercial realities of scaling a technology business and the operating challenges customers face on the ground. His experience in turning strategy into execution makes him well placed to lead this next chapter.""3SC brings AI-driven supply chain intelligence and decision solutions to global enterprises. Growing global supply chain complexity accentuates the need for 3SC's solutions to drive real outcomes for customers," said Ashish Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, 3SC.About 3SC3SC provides AI-powered supply chain intelligence and execution technology for enterprises. Its SCAI platform brings together integrated business planning, operational intelligence, risk management and enterprise data management to help organisations improve visibility, coordinate decisions and manage performance across complex supply chain networks. 3SC is backed by GEF Capital Partners, a large global investment fund. The company continues to expand its product portfolio to help enterprises plan, decide and execute with greater speed and confidence. Learn more at .

Ashish Sikka

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3SC, a Global Supply Chain Technology Platform, Appoints Ashish Sikka as CEO to Lead the AI-Driven Transformation News Provided By SS Supply Chain Solution October 21, 2026, 14:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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