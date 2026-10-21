Atlant Health Wellness Center Introduces Phased Parasite Cleanse & Gut Terrain Protocol In Midtown Manhattan

Atlant Health Wellness Center located in Midtown East New York City

Integrative NYC wellness practice combines clinical colon hydrotherapy with structured botanical protocols to support functional gut terrain restoration.

- Aleksander Kanevsky, DC, CFMPNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlant Health – Wellness Center, a premier integrative healthcare and clinical detoxification practice located in Midtown Manhattan, today announced the formal launch of its Parasite Cleanse & Gut Terrain Protocol. Led by Dr. Aleksander Kanevsky, DC, CFMP, the protocol establishes a structured, phased approach to gastrointestinal care, pairing personalized botanical formulas with in-clinic colon hydrotherapy to optimize functional elimination and terrain balance.While conventional parasite cleanses often rely on generic supplement kits that can provoke uncomfortable "die-off" detox reactions, the Atlant Health protocol prioritizes preparation and proper elimination pathways before active botanical interventions are introduced."The most common mistake individuals make when attempting a parasite cleanse is reaching for high-potency antimicrobials before ensuring their elimination pathways are fully functioning," says Dr. Aleksander Kanevsky, Founder and Clinical Director of Atlant Health. "If the bowel is sluggish, mobilized waste sits in the colon longer than it should, triggering unnecessary headaches, bloating, and systemic fatigue. Preparation and proper timing are critical to achieving sustained results without uncomfortable side effects."The Parasite Cleanse & Gut Terrain Protocol follows a structured, multi-phase framework designed around individual patient presentation:. Phase 1: Prepare - Focuses on establishing bowel regularity, supporting drainage pathways (liver, kidney, and lymphatic systems), and preparing the gastrointestinal tract using colon hydrotherapy scheduled bi-weekly.. Phase 2: Purify - Introduces individualized practitioner-grade botanicals, such as Systemic Formulas (VRM series) and AgeImmune's ImmuneG.I. with Fulvic Acid, alongside weekly colon hydrotherapy to facilitate efficient waste clearance.. Phases 3–5: Promote, Protect & Preserve - Restores optimal microbial balance, rebuilds the mucosal lining, and establishes long-term gut microbiome resilience.The hands-on colon hydrotherapy program is available at Atlant Health's Midtown Manhattan facility (59 E 54th St, Rm 62). For individuals residing outside the New York City area, the nutritional and botanical protocol can be followed independently as a standalone, remote program.To learn more about the Parasite Cleanse NYC protocol or, visit or call (212) 719-3611.About Atlant Health – Wellness CenterLocated in Midtown East, New York City, Atlant Health Wellness Center offers integrative, functional healthcare solutions focused on root-cause restoration and cellular detoxification. Directed by Dr. Aleksander Kanevsky, DC, CFMP, the center specializes in advanced colon hydrotherapy, lymphatic drainage therapy, infrared sauna protocols, and functional medicine terrain mapping.

Aleksander Kanevsky, DC, CFMP

Atlant Health Wellness Center

+1 212-719-3611

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Atlant Health Wellness Center Introduces Phased Parasite Cleanse & Gut Terrain Protocol in Midtown Manhattan News Provided By Atlant Health Wellness Center October 21, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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