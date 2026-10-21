24 Days, 24 Surprises: Zebra Dolphin Launches The Season's Unholiest Advent Calendar

Zebra Dolphin Advent Calendar

Limited-edition holiday countdown swaps chocolate and wholesome traditions for 24 days of mood-altering discoveries, a little mischief, and zero guilt about it

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zebra Dolphin, the new, slightly unhinged online marketplace for discovering emerging products and experiences, today announced its intention to shake up the holiday countdown with a limited-edition Advent Calendar that turns December 1 through December 24 into 24 days of unexpected discoveries. Behind each door: a different mood market surprise selected for curious adults who think the most wonderful time of the year could use a little more weirdness and a little“TLC”.Forget another tiny chocolate, inspirational quote or miniature beauty product. Zebra Dolphin's take on the holiday tradition is built around trying something unfamiliar, exploring emerging product categories like adaptogens, nootropics, functional mushrooms and more. Each day reveals something different, with the contents kept under wraps until the calendar begins. The result is part holiday ritual, part discovery experiment and decidedly not the Advent Calendar grandma had in mind.“Advent calendars should be exciting,” said Griša Soba, co-founder of Flaviar and Head Dolphin at Zebra Dolphin.“Every day should be a new surprise, something to look forward to. Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of great Advent calendars out there, but a lot of them are about as wholesome as it gets. Ours probably isn't getting the seal of approval from the Hallmark Christmas Movie Appreciation Society. If you open a door and think, 'What the heck did I just try?,' we've done our job.”The Zebra Dolphin Advent Calendar features 24 individually packaged surprises drawn from the platform's world of emerging consumer products, unconventional formats and new mood altering discoveries. Curated by Zebra Dolphin's self-appointed high priests, the collection is designed to introduce participants to products and ideas they might never have encountered otherwise, with a different reveal each day.The experience extends beyond the calendar itself. A dedicated digital companion provides background on each day's featured product, including information about its ingredients, origins, intended uses and other details to help participants better understand what they've discovered. Think of it as a field guide to the unfamiliar, minus the chemistry degree.The limited-edition Zebra Dolphin Advent Calendar will be released in limited quantities, with early access beginning Monday, November 16, 2026, followed by general availability on Tuesday, November 17, subject to remaining inventory. Additional information about the release is available at zebradolphin.# # #About Zebra DolphinZebra Dolphin is a Flaviar-backed marketplace that turns the moods, pressures and absurdities of modern life into entertaining, limited-edition product experiences. Through curated Mood Boxes, guided Smart Stacks and its Lab Rats community, Zebra Dolphin brings together emerging products and experiences around how people want to feel and what they're curious to discover. Each drop is designed to make unfamiliar products easier to understand, explore and judge without requiring a chemistry degree or a personality organized around wellness. Learn more at zebradolphin.Product InformationThe Zebra Dolphin Advent Calendar is intended exclusively for adults aged 21 and older. Product availability and eligibility are subject to applicable laws and restrictions. Participants should review individual product labels, ingredient information and usage instructions before use.Media Contact:CURICH WEISS AMPLIFY...

Curich Weiss Amplify

Curich Weiss Amplify

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24 Days, 24 Surprises: Zebra Dolphin Launches the Season's Unholiest Advent Calendar News Provided By Curich Weiss Amplify October 21, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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