CASE3 Technologies Joins Guidewire Partnerconnect As Select Partner

AI-led approach delivers an estimated 40%+ savings in effort across Guidewire Cloud Build, Upgrade, and Run

- Carolee Dagenais, Vice President, Global Consulting Partners, GuidewireNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CASE3 Technologies, a next-generation technology consulting firm built exclusively for insurance transformation, today announced it has joined the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem as a Consulting partner at the Select level. The designation recognizes CASE3's AI-led approach to Guidewire delivery – one that reimagines how core transformation gets built, upgraded, and run.At the center of the unique approach is CASE3's proprietary Autonomous Platform for Enterprise Execution (APEX) platform, an automation and intelligence suite embedded across every phase of Guidewire Cloud delivery. Unlike traditional standard practices, APEX industrializes requirements development, configuration, code generation, testing, remediation, and operations with AI agents, accelerators, and pre-built assets. The result: an estimated 40%+ savings in effort on build and run, with faster time-to-value and measurably lower risk.“Joining Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Select partner validates our bet: Guidewire delivery can be reimagined. Together with Guidewire, we're giving carriers a fundamentally lower cost of ownership,” said Prateek Kumar, CEO, CASE3 Technologies.“P&C carriers don't need more hours, they need guaranteed outcomes. Our APEX AI platform strips complexity out of Build and Upgrade, and automates Run and Change, so insurers get predictability on cost, speed, and quality,” said Manas Mishra, Chief AI Officer, CASE3 Technologies.“We are delighted to welcome CASE3 Technologies to PartnerConnect as a Consulting partner at the Select level,” said Carolee Dagenais, Vice President, Global Consulting Partners, Guidewire.“Their AI-led delivery approach and North America-APAC footprint give our shared customers a compelling new option to accelerate Guidewire Cloud adoption, reduce total cost of ownership, and speed time-to-market.”Guidewire Delivery, Reimagined●Build: Entire development life cycle accelerated by AI – an estimated 40%+ less effort, fewer defects, faster deployment.●Upgrade: Intelligent analysis, automated remediation, and regression automation for frictionless upgrades.●Run & Change: AI-powered L2/L3 operations, testing, and high-velocity change at a contractually lower run cost, with round the clock coverage from New York, Sydney, and Chennai.For P&C insurers facing rising combined ratios, talent shortages, and relentless pressure to modernize, the message is simple: go-live faster, upgrade better, and run leaner.About CASE3 TechnologiesCASE3 Technologies is a global, next-generation technology consulting firm specializing in P&C insurance core transformation. With hubs in New York, Sydney, and Chennai, CASE3 serves insurers across North America and APAC with an innovation-first, AI-led delivery model. For more information, visit CASE3Tech.###

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CASE3 Technologies Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect as Select Partner News Provided By CASE3 Technologies October 21, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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