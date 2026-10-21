THE ROBOT SPORTS REVOLUTION NOW HAS A BLUEPRINT

Robot Goal Federation Mascot Supremus

Introducing a new vision for an entire sports enterprise built around Roboletes, robotics, human ingenuity, and shared excitement.

- David D'ArcangeloMELROSE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Robot Goal Federationbrings an ambitious vision to sports entertainment: a governing institution, professional leagues, robotic athletes, and fans with a meaningful role in the competition.David D'Arcangelo presents that vision in his new book: The Robot Goal Federation: A Blueprint for a New Era of Sports Entertainment, available on Amazon beginning Wednesday, October 21.The book positions the RGF as the governing and sanctioning body for all robot sports, establishing a foundation for multiple sports and leagues through standards for safety, technical integrity, competitive balance, and human authority.The 32-team Robot Goal League introduces Robot Goal, a nine-on-nine robot football sport combining ground-based LowBots, humanoid MidBots, and aerial HighBots. Human coaches direct their“Roboletes” who execute strategy as semi-autonomous robotic athletes that execute plays across the ground and through the air.The innovative Live Fan Viewing Experience extends the vision into restaurants, sports bars, and other gathering places. Miniature scaled-down robots recreate the on-field action in real-time as live matches unfold inside the Live fan Viewing unit. All the action is synchronized to the main arena, while eligible fans cast binding votes on selected play choices. The audience gains a role in strategy and a physical connection to the action.The larger blueprint connects engineering, manufacturing, education, media, and hospitality through a shared sports enterprise.“The RGF is about creating a world people can build, compete in, and belong to,” said D'Arcangelo.“Human ingenuity creates the technology, the teams, and the traditions. Robot sports give that creativity a new arena.”D'Arcangelo began imagining robot sports in 1987. The legally blind entrepreneur has USPTO registration for the Robot Goal Federation. He also owns three businesses, has served five governors, was a Presidential appointee and won three elections as a Malden City Councilor At-Large.Readers can explore the blueprint and discover how their talents, ideas, and enthusiasm could help shape this sports future. Learn more at:###

David D'Arcangelo

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THE ROBOT SPORTS REVOLUTION NOW HAS A BLUEPRINT News Provided By Arc Angel Communications October 21, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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