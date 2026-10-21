Moltenrock Connect Puts A Human And Touch ID Between AI Agents And Production

When an agent wants to change something, it has to ask: a Stripe refund, a Cloudflare DNS record or a GitHub pull request waits in MoltenRock Connect's HumanQueue until the owner approves.

A card appears, the owner approves with one fingerprint, and Connect sends it.

Every key has its own write switch in MoltenRock, off until the owner turns it on with Touch ID.

A new Mac app lets AI agents propose changes in Stripe, Cloudflare and GitHub, but nothing is sent until a person approves it with Touch ID.

- Sylvain Gordon-Horwood, Founder, Goldcote LtdZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goldcote Ltd today announced MoltenRock Connect, a Mac application that lets AI agents propose changes in Stripe, Cloudflare and GitHub but sends nothing until a person reviews the change and approves it with Touch ID. MoltenRock Connect 1.2 is available now as a signed and notarized download from moltenrock.AI agents can now issue refunds, change DNS records and merge pull requests. In most setups the agent is simply given an API key and acts on its own. MoltenRock Connect takes a different approach: agents can read freely, but every change goes into a queue, the HumanQueue, where a person decides.When an agent wants to make a change, the proposal appears in the HumanQueue in plain words: the platform, which agent asked, what it acts on, any amounts, and warnings the platform reports. For a Stripe refund, for example, the card notes that a refund does not cancel the subscription. The owner can approve the change, edit it, or deny it with feedback the agent reads.Approving always requires the owner's Touch ID, or the Mac's login password on Macs without Touch ID. The prompt names the change, the amount, the platform, and whether it is in live or test mode. There are no auto-approve rules for any amount, and approval can only happen in MoltenRock Connect's own window, which no agent request can reach. Requests left unanswered expire after 72 hours and nothing is sent.After approval, MoltenRock Connect sends the change itself. The agent never receives the API key, for reads or for changes. This is the point of the design: an approval step only means something if the agent cannot go around it, and an agent that holds the key can always call the service directly.MoltenRock Connect works with MoltenRock, Goldcote's Secure Enclave-backed vault for AI agent credentials. Keys kept in the MoltenRock vault are protected by the Mac's Secure Enclave and are handed to MoltenRock Connect only for the single approved request, then dropped. Keys can also be stored in the macOS Keychain within MoltenRock Connect. Every proposal, approval, denial, cancelled prompt and send is recorded in an audit log.Coverage at launch:Stripe: 38 ready-made cards, including refunds, credits, coupons, invoices and subscription changes, with refunds, credits and discounts on those cards capped at 1,000.00. A general card covers 327 of the 329 changes in Stripe's API documentation, with payouts, charges and transfers highlighted in red with their amount. Customer names and addresses reach the agent as tokens unless the owner chooses otherwise.Cloudflare: 77 ready-made cards covering DNS, cache, firewall and WAF rules, redirects, and Pages and Workers deployments. A general card covers 1,851 of the 1,855 documented changes.GitHub: ready-made cards for issues, and a general card covering 560 of 572 documented changes, including merging pull requests, writing to branches and creating releases. Deleting a repository is highlighted in red.MoltenRock Connect works with MoltenRockAI, Goldcote's free agentic chat app built around privacy and scoped access, which connects natively. It also works with Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Cursor and other MCP-compatible apps, and with other local agents on the same Mac.“An approval button means nothing if the agent already has the key,” said Sylvain Horwood, founder of Goldcote Ltd.“With MoltenRock Connect, the agent never sees the key. It does the reading and the preparation, and nothing that touches money, infrastructure or code goes out until the owner approves it on their own Mac.”MoltenRock Connect 1.2 requires macOS 14.6 or later. The free version connects two platforms and lets users read, review and deny proposals. Approving changes requires MoltenRock Pro, with MoltenRock running on the same Mac (Apple Silicon or a Mac with a T2 chip). MoltenRock Connect, MoltenRock and MoltenRockAI are available at .About Goldcote LtdGoldcote Ltd develops local-first software for the AI-agent era, including MoltenRock, MoltenRock Connect, MoltenRockAI, MoltenMail and MoltenView. More information:Stripe, Cloudflare, GitHub, Claude, Cursor, Touch ID and macOS are trademarks of their respective owners. MoltenRock Connect is not affiliated with or endorsed by them.

Sylvain Gordon-Horwood

Goldcote Ltd

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MoltenRock Connect Puts a Human and Touch ID Between AI Agents and Production News Provided By Goldcote Ltd October 21, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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