JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, to be hosted in Jeddah from November 8 to 11, will feature more than 15 zones and key programs, enabling Hajj affairs offices, service providers, and various entities to finalize arrangements and prepare early for the 1448 AH Hajj season.The conference has allocated three main tracks within its program. The first focuses on infrastructure and operational services, covering transportation and logistics, facilities management, housing and hospitality, and catering and nutrition. The empowerment and integration track addresses security and safety, healthcare, media and communication, and technology and innovation. The development and sustainability track covers the nonprofit sector, entrepreneurship, training and qualification, and enriching the pilgrim experience.Conference participants and visitors will also have access to specialized zones covering various fields. The health oasis brings together government entities, service providers, and companies operating in the healthcare sector, while the technology oasis showcases digital solutions. The aviation oasis will host regulatory authorities, airlines, and service providers involved in mobility and arrival services. The media oasis will provide a space for media organizations and communication entities to present initiatives and practices related to serving pilgrims.The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah invited entities, interested parties, and specialists to register and participate in the sixth edition and benefit from its diverse programs and activities. Registration is available through the conference website at ‏ .

Hajj Conference and Exhibition

HCE

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Sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition to Feature over 15 Zones, Key Programs News Provided By ELAQAT October 21, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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