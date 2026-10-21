Gujarat Guv Honours Police Martyrs Inaugurates New Training Facilities At RRU

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday honoured 145 police personnel who died in the line of duty, during a programme here at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on 'Police Commemoration Day'.

He also inaugurated a memorial wall and training facilities at the university's campus.

The facilities included a Police Martyrs' Wall, a Physical Training and Adventure Wall and the Dronacharya Firing Simulator Lab.

The Governor also virtually inaugurated the Gujarat Police Martyrs' Dashboard, a digital initiative to preserve the memory of police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The commemoration on October 21 paid tribute to the courage, integrity and commitment of police personnel in protecting citizens, maintaining public order and upholding the rule of law.

It also highlighted the importance of professional training, institutional capacity and technological preparedness in policing and internal security.

During his address, Acharya Devvrat paid homage to the martyrs and conveyed his condolences to their bereaved families. "The nation would remain indebted to those who sacrificed their lives to maintain peace and law and order," he said.

He expressed respect for the parents and families who instilled in them a sense of duty towards the country.

Referring to India's civilisational values of ahimsa, peace, tolerance and fraternity, the Governor said that protecting peace and truth also required courage and strength to confront wrongdoing.

Invoking the maxim“Veer Bhogya Vasundhara”, he stressed the importance of bravery, moral resolve and firmness in resisting injustice.

He cautioned that acquiescence in the face of wrongdoing could encourage further violations.

The Governor also called for collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation and its natural resources, commending the contribution of young people and others working towards national development.

Referring to Vijayadashami and its symbolism of the triumph of good over evil, he underlined the continuing importance of righteousness and the determination to uphold justice.

Recalling the university's origins, Acharya Devvrat noted that its foundation was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

He highlighted RRU's role in specialised training for police personnel from different states, particularly in emerging areas such as cybercrime and technology-driven security challenges.

RRU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bimal N. Patel outlined the institution's mandate in education, research, specialised training and capacity-building in policing, internal security and allied disciplines.

The university also distributed certificates to 20 newly recruited GIPCA Jail Sahayak trainees who had completed their training at RRU.

The programme highlighted the institution's role in developing personnel for correctional administration and the wider criminal justice system.

The event was attended by university officials, faculty members, senior officers, trainees, representatives of police and security forces, and families of the martyrs.