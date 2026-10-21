Centre To Launch Nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' For Sustainable Farming Practices

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will launch the nationwide Khet Bachao Abhiyan-Rabi 2026 on Thursday till November 30 to improve soil health and promote sustainable agriculture, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The campaign to be launched by the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Karnal in Haryana, aims to create awareness among farmers about the balanced and judicious use of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs based on soil testing.

It will promote crop diversification through oilseed, pulse and horticulture missions, encourage the effective utilisation of fallow fields after paddy harvesting and promote proper crop residue management.

The campaign will also focus on training farmers in the appropriate use of organic and bio-based agricultural products and promoting natural farming through awareness programmes, training sessions and field demonstrations.

"In addition, it will emphasise water conservation, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, while encouraging sustainable agricultural practices to conserve natural resources and ensure the long-term sustainability of agriculture," the statement said.

The campaign will also focus on enhancing water-use efficiency, and encouraging the adoption of resource-efficient and climate-resilient farming practices.

Special emphasis will be placed on creating awareness about the appropriate use of fertilisers, including green ammonia, and biological products; water conservation; crop diversification and intercropping with suitable crops and varieties.

Farm mechanisation and field demonstrations of improved technologies, including regenerative agriculture practices, will form key components of the campaign.

The campaign will also facilitate the creation of Farmer IDs, promote awareness about crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), expand coverage under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme through saturation efforts, and disseminate information about the benefits and opportunities arising from trade agreements.

As part of the campaign, awareness programmes, farmers' conferences, Kisan Chaupals, training sessions and field demonstrations will be organised at the state, district, block and Gram Panchayat levels.

State Agriculture Departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ICAR institutes, State Agricultural Universities and Agricultural Technology Management Agencies (ATMA) will collaborate to ensure the active participation of agricultural scientists, ATMA functionaries, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and progressive farmers.

Publicity through local-language materials, radio, Doordarshan, social media and other IEC activities will further strengthen outreach and ensure wider dissemination of information among farmers.

The campaign targets reaching around one crore participants through ATMA and ICAR and total of 4,150 teams involving KVKs and ATMA are envisaged, with more than 12,000 scientists and ATMA functionaries expected to contribute to the campaign.

"The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will coordinate with state governments, ICAR institutions and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and regular monitoring of the campaign, with particular emphasis on farmers' participation and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices," the statement added.