Aman Dev, Harshika, Lakshu Advance To Quarters At World Boxing C'ship

India's Aman Dev continued his impressive run at the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships, defeating Serbia's Pavle Popovic 5-0 to enter the men's 50kg quarter-finals. Harshika and Lakshu also registered victories in their respective women's bouts to advance to the last eight.

Men's Bouts: Wins for Aman, Mausam; Shivam Bows Out

Aman dominated all three rounds against Popovic to secure a unanimous decision and book his place in the quarter-finals. He will next face Georgia's Shalva Beridze for a place in the semi-finals.

In the men's 65kg category, Mausam Suhag defeated Italy's Giuseppe Cavallo 5-0 to advance to the round of 16. He will take on Turkey's Mehmet Enes Sanli in his next bout, with a quarter-final berth at stake.

Meanwhile, Shivam suffered a setback in the men's 60kg category, losing to Serbia's Nikola Bogatinoski by a referee-stopped contest (RSC) late on Sunday.

Women's Bouts: Harshika and Lakshu Victorious

In the women's competition, Harshika defeated Australia's Tiana Rew 4-0 in the 65kg category to progress to the quarter-finals.

Lakshu also advanced to the last eight after edging Turkey's Buse Nur Yazan 3-2 in the 70kg category.

With multiple Indian boxers progressing through the rounds, the Indian contingent will look to build on these performances as the championships continue in Budva, Montenegro. (ANI)

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