WATCH: Actor Mohanlal Shares Energetic Dance Reel With Uganda's Ghetto Kids, Video Goes Viral

The legendary Malayalam actor and six-time National Award winner, Mohanlal, went viral on social media after he shared a video of himself dancing alongside the world-famous Ugandan dance troupe, Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Mohanlal is currently working on his upcoming film Operation Ganga, directed by Vishnu Mohan, in Georgia after recently wrapping up family-cop drama Athimanoharam, where he has played the role of a small-town police officer navigating complex domestic dynamics, before jumping straight into the high-octane schedules of his pan-India action thriller.

In his upcoming film, the likes of Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, R. Parthiban, and Adil Hussain round out an impressive ensemble cast that brings a distinctive pan-Indian appeal to the project.

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Mohanlal's Dance with Uganda's Ghetto Kids

As the legendary Malayalam actor prepares for his next movie, Mohanlal grabbed the attention of fans and movie enthusiasts by sharing a vibrant and joyful reel that captured him matching steps with the energetic troupe during their shoot.

In a video posted on his social media handles, the 62-year-old danced with the Ugandan dance troupe, Triplets Ghetto Kids, to the tune of the song 'Okkela Okkela' from his 1997 Malayalam film Varnappakittu, which featured veteran actresses Meena, Divyaa Unni, and actor Dileep in lead roles.

The Ugandan dance troupe showcased their iconic steps alongside Mohanlal, recreating the song's energetic vibe and adding to the cheerful atmosphere on the film set. Alongside the video, the Malayalam confirmed that the group will be joining him in his upcoming film, Operation Ganga.

“Delighted to have the incredibly talented Ghetto kids join me in my upcoming film, 'Operation Ganga', directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies,” Mohanlal wrote.

Delighted to have the incredibly talented @ghettokidstfug join me in my upcoming film, 'Operation Ganga', directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

#OperationGanga

#Ghettokids Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 20, 2026

Mohanlal, who won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to indian cinema over a career spanning more than four decades, was seen warmly posing for photographs and sharing a laugh with the young dancers at the end of the video.

The legendary Malayalam actor is expected to return to Kerala soon to complete the remaining shoot schedule for Operation Ganga following the completion of their international leg in Georgia.

Who is Uganda's Ghetto Kids Dance Troupe?

Uganda's Ghetto Kids are a group of talented young performers from the Katwe slum in Kampala, Uganda. The kids come from underpriveledged backgrounds and were brought together by founder and manager Dauda Kavuma in 2014 to use dance as a means to overcome poverty and access education.

The Ghetto Kids first came to international attention when they featured in the viral music video for Eddy Kenzo's hit song Sitya Loss. The video garnered millions of views across the world, making them an overnight sensation and propelling the group onto international platforms, including performance appearances alongside global stars and a standout run to the finals of Britain's Got Talent.

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A post shared by Triplets Ghetto Kids (@ghettokids_tfug)

The Dance Troupe collaborated with the legendary Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer Shakira on multiple occasions, including viral dance routines for her tracks and live stage appearances. They were also part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as special performers during the halftime show in New Jersey, sharing the stage with Shakira.

Now, their viral collaboration with Mohanlal in the upcoming Malayalam film Operation Ganga marks another historic milestone for the troupe, bringing their extraordinary journey from the streets of Kampala to Indian cinema.

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