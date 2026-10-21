Azerbaijani Security Veteran Presents Book“View Through Security Prism” (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A presentation ceremony for the book "View through security prism", authored by retired Colonel Azer Garayev, a veteran of Azerbaijan's security services, was held at the Trend News Agency on October 21, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sevil Mikayilova, Novruz Aslan, Amina Aghazade, and Sevinj Fataliyeva, veterans of Azerbaijan's security services, public and political figures, media, and other official representatives.

Welcoming the guests in his opening remarks, Trend News Agency's Deputy Director Sahil Karimli said that in the modern era, raising the youth based on national and moral values, and ensuring they grow up committed to the principles of statehood, is a vital task facing society.

He noted that the book "View through security prism" is a collection of articles and interviews previously published in various local media outlets. The publication also addresses topics such as the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, and issues concerning Azerbaijan's independence and sovereignty. The primary objective of this publication is to educate the youth, develop their analytical thinking skills, and foster a conscientious attitude toward national interests.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Academician Rafael Huseynov, said that the book "View through security prism" serves not only as an account of his long-standing professional career but also reflects the history, development, and achievements of the country's special services. He emphasized that the State Security Service played a significant role in the creation of this book.

According to Huseynov, loyalty and trustworthiness are of particular importance for individuals working in the field of state security. He noted that Azer Garayev continued his activities even after retiring, contributing to public awareness through articles, interviews, and commentaries in the press. The academician pointed out that, in the modern information environment, a professional approach to events is essential to prevent the spread of falsehoods and distortions.

"Many lies and distortions can easily gain traction. There is a need here for an intelligent, competent, and persuasive professional perspective," Huseynov remarked.

Emphasizing that the material contained in the book holds historical significance for future generations, he noted that the publication can serve as a teaching resource at the Academy of the State Security Service. According to Huseynov, veterans of the security services should also document their memoirs, the events they witnessed, and their experiences to pass them on to future generations.

"This is our history, the history of the nation and the history of the state, and it must be conveyed to people in an authentic manner," he remarked.

Touching upon the significance of the victory achieved by Azerbaijan in November 2020, the academician emphasized that this success was attained under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Huseynov noted that some of the articles and interviews collected in the book were previously published in various newspapers, including“Khalq Gazeti”,“Azerbaijan”, and “Respublika”, as well as the Trend News Agency.

According to him, compiling these materials into a single volume presents the author's approach to events in a systematic manner and reflects his reflections on the steps taken during the country's complex historical processes.

MP Novruz Aslan said that the book *"View through security prism” is of great importance for the accurate and objective assessment of events from both the past and the present. He added that Azer Garayev's articles and analyses contribute to informing the public, specifically by providing the younger generation with the correct perspective on historical events.

The MP pointed out that one of the primary objectives in Azer Garayev's work is the preservation of the principles of statehood and the education of the youth.

"Shedding light on historical events and providing guidance and direction to our youth is a major responsibility, especially for the older generation today," emphasized Aslan.

He said that the concept of state security isn't limited solely to the activities of special services; rather, it encompasses the economic, humanitarian, and political spheres as well. According to the MP, a key feature of the book is its approach to events, specifically through the lens of security. He also highlighted the significance of the publication's coverage of the statehood legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the achievements attained by Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Novruz Aslan highly commended the presentation of Azer Garayev's extensive experience, accumulated over many years, and his analyses to readers in the form of a book. Noting that the creation of the work required significant effort, he underscored the importance of the support provided and the professional dedication involved in the book's development. The MP also expressed his gratitude to the Head of the State Security Service, Ali Naghiyev, for supporting the continuation of Azer Garayev's work, and to the Trend News Agency for bringing these analyses to the public.

A retired colonel of the State Security Service, Elshad Hasanov, noted that Azer Garayev has served the state and the cause of statehood faithfully for many years, while consistently showing care and attention toward the younger generation. According to him, through his journalistic and analytical work, Azer Garayev continues to contribute to informing the public about issues concerning state security and statehood policy.

Hasanov pointed out that in articles and interviews published across various media outlets, Azer Garayev analyses state policy and provides commentary on current events.

"We continue to work for our state and our statehood today. We analyze its policies and convey them to our readers and the younger generation," Hasanov stressed.

The retired colonel mentioned that the activities of veterans from security agencies continue to serve the interests of the state to this day. He noted that Azerbaijan has maintained its stability amidst ongoing wars in the surrounding region, that development and construction efforts are underway within the country, and that the return of the population to the territories liberated from occupation is continuing. According to Hasanov, the coverage of these processes in Azer Garayev's journalistic writings and interviews is significant for both the general public and the younger generation.

Director of the Socio-Political Programs Studio at Azerbaijan Television and an Honored Journalist, Tofig Abbasov, remarked that the book "View through security prism" is an important publication that bridges the work of security professionals and journalists. According to him, information is a core value for both fields, and the accurate analysis of data contributes to a deeper understanding of security issues.

Abbasov pointed out that the book consolidates material gathered over many years into a single volume and reflects the strategic importance of security issues in the modern era.

"This work, which is the result of the activities undertaken by Azer Garayev, should truly serve as a 'handbook', a constant reference, for its readers," he emphasized. According to the journalist, the material contained in the publication is valuable for its analysis of events, the proactive assessment of potential risks, and the insight it provides into the importance of preventive measures.

He noted that personnel within security agencies operate on the front lines, working to identify potential risks in advance and prevent them from materializing. Abbasov highly commended the inclusion of the experience Azer Garayev has gained, both in ideological and practical spheres, within the book, adding that the publication also serves as a valuable resource for journalists in their professional work.

The author, Azer Garayev, said that the Trend News Agency played a significant role in the creation of this publication. According to him, the book compiles articles written over various years, transcripts of television interviews, and materials previously published in the“Respublika” newspaper.

Garayev noted that the primary objective of the book is to demonstrate an approach to events and processes through the lens of security.

"I view everything in the country, within the state, through the prism of security. Whether it concerns politics, the economy, or humanitarian issues, I look at all of these through the lens of security," he emphasized. The author noted that security is one of the fundamental prerequisites for a state's development.

Touching upon the current security environment in Azerbaijan, he noted the importance of maintaining stability and a peaceful life within the country, even as wars persist in the region. Garayev also highlighted the role played by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the formation and development of the security services, noting that he always paid close attention to this sphere. The author further pointed to the significance of the State Security Service Academy, named after Heydar Aliyev, in the training of professional personnel.

Veterans of the Azerbaijani security services, Azer Garayzade, Aghalar Aliyev, Aliheydar Dadashov, and Javanshir Valiyev, also speaking at the event, mentioned Azer Garayev's long-standing service, his dedication to the principles of statehood, his professional career, and the historical and educational value of his book, "View through security prism". They emphasized the publication's importance in communicating security-related issues to the public, preserving historical experience, and educating the younger generation.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, Sahil Karimli, said that Azer Garayev's book, "View through security prism", isn't the author's first publication. He noted that a previous book by the author, titled“Tehran 43”, has also been released.

Karimli emphasized that Garayev has already begun working on his next book. According to him, a launch event for this new publication is also expected to be held in the future.