LUXEED Brings Intelligent Luxury To Life During Global Media Test Drive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Refined Design to Personalized Comfort, a Lakeside Stop Showcases a New Dimension of Driving Enjoyment

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, as part of LUXEED's Global Media Test Drive at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, participating journalists stopped at Lakeside Café, nestled in the Jishan Bamboo Sea. After driving along expressways and winding mountain roads, the guests discovered another dimension of LUXEED's approach to intelligent luxury, with the lakeside setting offering an opportunity to explore the design, craftsmanship and comfort features that shape the experience inside its vehicles.









Refined Design: An Elegant Welcome Inside and Out

Set against the tranquil waters and surrounding bamboo groves, Chery Group's LUXEED vehicles showcased design details that play with light and shadow. LLOUNGE features a distinctive starry grille with high-gloss chrome detailing, complemented by an interactive welcome light carpet that illuminates as the side doors open. STORMAX, meanwhile, combines a wide, low-slung stance with a 1.26 sports-car proportion and L-shaped headlights, conveying a dynamic character through the interplay of athletic styling and advanced technology. Inside both models, full-grain perforated Nappa leather seats bring a refined tactile quality to the cabin. An in-vehicle fragrance system adds a subtle sensory touch, while three-zone automatic climate control helps maintain a comfortable environment. Together, these features create a welcoming cabin defined by considered materials, lighting, fragrance and temperature.









A Place to Recharge: Zero-Gravity Seating and Massage Comfort

During the lakeside stop, the LUXEED cabins offered media guests a comfortable place to unwind between driving sessions. LLOUNGE features two second-row zero-gravity seats with a 123° recline angle. Combined with four-way power leg rests and independent electric footrests, the seats can be adjusted at the touch of a button to create a deeply reclined position designed for relaxation. An integrated mechanical massage system offers four massage techniques, applying targeted pressure to the back and waist to help relieve muscle tension after extended periods on the road.

STORMAX is also equipped with dual front zero-gravity seats and intelligent dynamic seat bolstering. Its 16-point seat massage system and adaptive contouring adjust lateral support to the occupant's body, helping both the driver and front passenger enjoy a more supportive and comfortable ride.

A Quieter Retreat: Acoustic Comfort and Immersive Sound

Closing the doors helps create a more tranquil cabin, separating occupants from the breeze and ambient sounds outside. LLOUNGE features Privacy Acoustic Shield mode, supported by 12 dual-layer acoustic laminated glass panes, alongside smart privacy glass and sunshades. STORMAX features eight dual-layer acoustic laminated glass panes and concealed double-layer sunshades, helping reduce external noise and manage incoming light. The audio systems build on this sense of retreat. LLOUNGE features a 33-speaker sound system designed to evoke the atmosphere of a concert hall, while STORMAX's 7.1.4 panoramic spatial audio system delivers an immersive listening experience.

For LUXEED, luxury extends beyond visual appeal. It is expressed through technology designed around people, carefully considered details and comfort throughout the journey. The lakeside stop gave global media representatives an opportunity to experience this philosophy beyond driving performance, demonstrating how intelligent technology, refined design and a thoughtfully crafted cabin can make time on the road more enjoyable. For LUXEED, this is the essence of “ Mobility as Enjoyment.”

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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