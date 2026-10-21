BRA Day 2026: Empowering Breast Cancer Patients Through Information And Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual campaign highlights education, patient choice and access to breast reconstruction

Arlington Heights, Ill, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in partnership with The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), celebrates Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day USA (BRA Day) today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, with a commitment to ensuring every person diagnosed with breast cancer understands the full range of breast reconstruction options available to them.

A breast cancer diagnosis can leave patients facing difficult decisions during an already vulnerable time. Breast reconstruction is a deeply personal decision, and each patient deserves timely, accurate information about all the available options including implants, using their own tissue (autologous tissue), an aesthetic flat closure or a prosthesis, to make the choice that best aligns with their goals.

“For 14 years, BRA Day has served as a powerful reminder that education is one of the most important tools we can provide patients,” said Sara Dickie, MD, President of The PSF.“Patients are empowered to make the decisions that are right for their lives when they have access to reliable information and expert guidance.”

Research has consistently shown that breast reconstruction improves patients' quality of life, including psychological, social and sexual well-being. Yet many patients are not referred to a plastic surgeon or are never fully informed about their reconstructive choices. BRA Day was created to help close that information gap through education, advocacy, community events and fundraising to support research and patient care. The campaign's mission is simple: The breast cancer loop is not closed until every patient has been informed of their breast reconstruction options.

“Every patient deserves the opportunity to make informed decisions about their care,” said Warren Ellsworth IV, MD, ASPS Board Vice President, Health Policy and Advocacy.“Meaningful shared decision-making with a care team begins with access to trusted information and reconstruction expertise so patients understand all of their options and can confidently choose the path that is uniquely suited for them.”

In 2026, the Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Campaign raised about $100,000 thanks to the generous support of Gold sponsor Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company; Silver sponsor CareCredit; and Bronze sponsor Integra Foundation, as well as many regional and local events. These contributions to the National BRA Fund support vital research, charitable giving and awareness grants to improve breast reconstruction outcomes.

Fundraising continues throughout the month with the CareCredit donation program. CareCredit will donate $1 to the BRA Campaign every time a CareCredit cardholder makes a purchase of $200 or more on their card with an ASPS Member Surgeon in the CareCredit network during October. The Close the Loop 5K in Houston, held during Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2026, also contributed to the cause.

ASPS and The PSF launched the BRA Campaign and BRA Day USA in 2012. The inaugural BRA Day started in Canada in 2011.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians who have been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About The PSF

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), founded in 1948, supports research, international volunteer programs and visiting professor programs. The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life of patients through research and development. The PSF accomplishes its mission by providing invaluable support to the research of plastic surgery sciences through a variety of grant programs. The PSF works in concert with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Attachments



ASPS Circle of Excellence PSF Circle of Excellence

CONTACT: Niccole Caan American Society of Plastic Surgeons 847-228-3333...