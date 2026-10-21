Amparo Investor Rights Investigates Proposed $47.50 Per Share Acquisition Of Braze (BRZE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRZE shareholders will vote on a $47.50 per share cash acquisition by Salesforce, Inc. in a transaction Salesforce describes as valuing Braze at approximately $5.66 billion in enterprise value.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amparo Law Firm PLLC, through its Amparo Investor Rights practice, is investigating whether the sale process for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) was fair to public shareholders and whether they will receive complete and accurate information before they vote.

On October 20, 2026, Salesforce announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BRZE, with holders of Braze Class A common stock to receive $47.50 in cash per share. The transaction is expected to close in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028, subject to conditions, including approval by Braze's shareholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

When a company agrees to be sold, public shareholders depend on the sale process and the proxy statement to judge the price. Our investigation focuses on how the board ran the sale process, the financial advisors' work and relationships, the financial projections behind the board's recommendation, and whether shareholders will have complete information before they vote.

The practice is led by Bob Amirian, Esq., Founding Partner of Amparo Law Firm. He served as a law clerk to Chief Judge Sharon Prost of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and practiced at Venable LLP. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the Northern, Central and Southern Districts of California.

If you own BRZE shares, you can learn more and contact the firm at or (888) 577-7817. There is no cost to speak with us. We speak English, Spanish and Farsi.

Amparo Investor Rights handles shareholder matters on a contingency basis. You pay no fees or costs unless there is a recovery.

About Amparo Investor Rights: Amparo Investor Rights is the securities practice of Amparo Law Firm PLLC, a New York law firm that represents investors in shareholder investigations, merger disclosure claims and securities litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship. Responsible attorney: Bob Amirian, Esq., Amparo Law Firm PLLC, 40 Wall Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10005, (888) 577-7817.

Contact: Amparo Investor Rights, (888) 577-7817,...