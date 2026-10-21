Slide Into A Booth: Denny's Serves Free Triple Play® Meals If A Triple Play Is Turned In The 2026 Baseball Championship Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Diner brings a new high-stakes giveaway with free meals for Denny's Rewards members, and a shot to win FREE Denny's for Life.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, a postseason Grand Slam turned into a nationwide giveaway when Denny's served up free breakfasts to fans across the country. Now, America's Diner is stepping back up to the plate with an even bigger promise: if a triple play is turned by either team during the 2026 Baseball Championship Series (October 23–31), every U.S. Denny's Rewards member will score a free Triple Play® Combo Meal.

“America's Diner and America's pastime go back a long way together,” said Chris Bode, president and chief executive officer of Denny's. The Triple Play Combo gives Guests a full meal at a great price, and this offer gives them an even better reason to come in. If there's a triple play in the 2026 Baseball Championship Series, we'll welcome our Rewards members into the booth to celebrate, on us.

The Triple Play Playbook: How Fans Can Score



The Play: If either team records three outs on a single defensive play (a "triple play") during the 2026 Baseball Championship Series between October 23 and October 31.

The Claim: The free Triple Play meal offer will be automatically uploaded on November 3 to every Denny's Rewards member enrolled by November 1, if triggered.

The Redemption: Members can redeem the offer for one day only on November 3, valid for dine-in only at participating locations nationwide. The Sweepstakes: All redemptions will automatically receive one (1) entry into a sweepstakes for the chance to win FREE Denny's for Life, which has an approximate retail value of $182,447.37, based on $9.99 per day for 50 years.

New fans are encouraged to download the Denny's app and sign up for Denny's Rewards by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on November 1, 2026, to ensure eligibility for the potential reward. Throughout the championship games, Denny's will also fuel fan excitement with national countdown content and watch-party assets across social channels.

The Lineup: The Triple Play

The NEW Triple Play Combo lineup is built around big portions, big variety, and big value starting at $9.99-packing a starter, entrée, and drink into one winning lineup.

Extra Innings: Extra Rewards Earnings

And don't fret, even if a triple play doesn't happen on the field, Denny's is still rewarding Rewards members all month long with exclusive digital wallet offers:

Rewards Members Only Offers:



20% Off Entire Guest Check (Oct. 22 – Oct. 27): Valid in-restaurant and online. Requires an $8 minimum spend with a $10 maximum discount. Limit (1) redemptions per member. Value menu items are excluded from this 20% off offer. Free Stack of Pancakes (Oct. 13 – Oct. 31): Receive a free stack of pancakes with the purchase of any beverage. Valid in-restaurant only. Offer redeemable one time only.

*Digital wallet offers cannot be combined with other coupons; limit one offer per check.

For more information, full sweepstakes rules, or to sign up for Denny's Rewards, visit Dennys.com/rewards or download the Denny's App.

Offer available at participating Denny's locations in the 50 United States and D.C. Offer valid for eligible Denny's Rewards members enrolled by 11:59 p.m. PT on November 1, 2026. Limit one (1) free Triple Play® meal per eligible Rewards member. Valid for dine-in only on November 3, 2026, between 12:01 a.m. PST and 11:59 p.m. PST, only if triggered by an official triple play during the 2026 Baseball Championship Series. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, or discount. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

Sweepstakes Disclosures:

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Denny's Triple Play Sweepstakes is contingent upon a triple play occurring during a game of the 2026 Baseball Championship Series. If the trigger occurs, eligible members enter automatically upon the first successful dine-in redemption of the Triple Play Offer on November 3, 2026, between 12:01 a.m. PST and 11:59 p.m. PST. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (and the District of Columbia) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Limit one (1) entry per person. One (1) Grand Prize: "Denny's for Life," awarded as a one-time cash payment of $182,447.37 awarded in the form of a check. If no trigger occurs, no prize will be awarded. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Denny's, Inc., 203 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29319. Major League Baseball and its member clubs are not sponsors of, and do not endorse, administer, or have any involvement with, this Sweepstakes. Subject to full Official Rules at dennys.com/reward.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Denny's Media Team

864-597-8005

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at