Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market To Reach USD 135.33 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 7.8% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As industries accelerate energy efficiency and decarbonization initiatives,

Get PDF Brochure - Market Data & Segmentation:

Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 92.99 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 135.33 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 7.8%

Largest Region: Europe accounted for 38.0% of the market in 2025.

Leading Application: Steam & electricity generation, with a 57.0% share in 2025.

Leading End-use Industry: Petroleum refining, accounting for 28.8% in 2025. Key Players: Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ABB, Shanghai Electric Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Doosan Enerbility, IHI Corporation, Wärtsilä, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Why This Market Matters

Waste heat recovery systems help industries reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, improve thermal efficiency, and reduce emissions. These benefits make them increasingly relevant for refineries, steel plants, cement manufacturers, and chemical processing facilities.

Market Overview

The market is expanding as companies invest in heat exchangers, waste heat boilers, heat recovery steam generators, and Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technologies. Recovering heat from exhaust gases and industrial processes enables facilities to reuse energy for preheating, steam production, and electricity generation.

Speak to Our Analyst - Get Custom Insights:

Segment Analysis

By Application: Steam & electricity generation dominated the market in 2025, driven by demand for converting industrial waste heat into usable power and steam. Preheating is another important application, helping reduce fuel consumption in industrial processes.

By End-use Industry: Petroleum refining held the largest market share in 2025, supported by continuous high-temperature operations and substantial heat recovery potential. Metal production, cement, chemicals, and paper & pulp are also important end-use industries.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounted for 38.0% of the market in 2025, supported by its focus on energy efficiency and industrial emissions reduction. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by industrial expansion, rising energy demand, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies in countries such as China and India.

Key Industry Trends



Industrial Decarbonization: Companies are investing in technologies that reduce emissions and energy consumption.

Advanced Recovery Technologies: Improved heat exchangers, ORC systems, and digital monitoring are enhancing system efficiency.

Waste Heat Reuse: Industrial facilities are increasingly recovering heat for steam generation, electricity, and process heating. Emerging Applications: Integration with data center cooling infrastructure and industrial heat pumps is creating new opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Rising energy costs across energy-intensive industries. Increasing demand for industrial energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Restraints



High initial investment and installation costs. Complex integration with existing plant infrastructure.

Opportunities



Integration of waste heat recovery with data center cooling systems. Growing deployment of industrial heat pumps for heat reuse.

Challenges



Corrosion and fouling in high-temperature equipment. Fluctuations in production loads and waste heat availability.

Competitive Landscape

The market is shaped by established energy technology providers and industrial engineering companies offering heat recovery equipment, power generation solutions, and integrated thermal systems. Competition focuses on technological efficiency, system reliability, project execution capabilities, service support, and global reach.

Companies are strengthening their positions through technology development, industrial partnerships, and solutions tailored to energy-intensive applications.

Key Players



Siemens Energy AG

GE Vernova Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Wärtsilä Corporation Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Strategic Takeaway

Waste heat recovery systems are becoming a strategic investment for industries seeking to improve energy efficiency, reduce operating expenses, and meet decarbonization targets. Providers that deliver cost-effective, reliable, and advanced recovery solutions are well positioned to benefit from growing industrial demand.

Related Reports

Heat Exchanger Market

Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: Report Code: CH 2382 | Published: 01 Oct 2026 | Report Pages: 300 | Market Data Tables: 300 | Figures: 70