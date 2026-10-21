PINEYWOODS LAW Celebrates Adriann Sbrusch's Two-Year Anniversary

Adriann Sbrusch, Chief Operating Officer and Client Relations Director at PINEYWOODS LAW

With more than 20 years in nursing, Adriann Sbrusch brings compassion and a nurse's perspective to her work with clients and colleagues.

GRAPELAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than 20 years in nursing, Adriann Sbrusch knows how much it matters to feel listened to during a difficult time. For the past two years, she has brought that understanding to her work as chief operating officer and client relations director at PINEYWOODS LAW. The firm is celebrating her leadership and the care she brings to its clients and team.Sbrusch's work touches nearly every aspect of the firm. She helps keep operations on track, supports her colleagues and works with clients and families as they navigate the aftermath of serious injuries.Her nursing career included work in emergency rooms and post-acute rehabilitation. She understands how an injury can affect the whole family, and brings that understanding to her work with PINEYWOODS LAW's clients.“Adriann wears just about every hat around here,” said Christopher Sbrusch, founder and attorney at PINEYWOODS LAW.“She helps our team in so many ways, but what means the most to me is how she cares for people. She wants our clients to feel heard and supported, especially when they're going through something hard. Her nursing background is invaluable, and so is the heart she brings to this work. I'm grateful to have her by my side.”A Houston County native and Latexo High School graduate, Sbrusch has deep roots in the East Texas community the firm serves. PINEYWOODS LAW is grateful for the care and leadership she brings to the firm and its clients.About PINEYWOODS LAWBased in Grapeland, Texas, PINEYWOODS LAW serves individuals and families throughout East Texas. The firm represents clients in car and truck accident, wrongful death, premises liability and other personal injury cases. For more information, visit pineywoodslaw.

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

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PINEYWOODS LAW Celebrates Adriann Sbrusch's Two-Year Anniversary News Provided By Omnizant October 21, 2026, 14:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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