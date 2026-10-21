Ocean House Unveils Reimagined COAST

COAST at Ocean House

COAST at Ocean House

Ocean House

COAST at Ocean House

COAST at Ocean House

The resort's Forbes Five-Star restaurant pairs a newly renovated dining room with flexible three-course, four-course and tasting menus

- Group Executive Chef Terence FeuryWATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., has unveiled a new chapter for COAST, its Forbes Five-Star fine-dining restaurant. Now open and welcoming guests in its newly renovated setting within the resort, COAST pairs the intimacy and exacting service for which the restaurant is known with a more flexible approach to the tasting-menu experience.Under the direction of Group Executive Chef Terence Feury, the reimagined COAST gives guests greater freedom to shape their evening. Diners may select a three-course menu for $155, a four-course menu for $185, or the Chef's Tasting for $245. Savory and vegetarian options are available, allowing each experience to feel tailored while preserving the creativity, precision and sense of discovery that define COAST.“This evolution gives guests more choice without losing the spirit of COAST,” said Group Executive Chef Terence Feury.“Whether they join us for three courses or place the evening entirely in the kitchen's hands, the experience remains rooted in exceptional ingredients, thoughtful technique and the rhythm of the season.”A Menu Guided by the MomentCOAST's menu changes with the seasons and the best ingredients available from local farms and select purveyors. The current menu moves from bright coastal flavors to richly layered preparations, with selections including cured heirloom tomato with roasted watermelon and cured oyster; beet-cured fluke served as sashimi and tartare; foie gras torchon with cocoa nib, porcini and sour cherry; and salade verte à l'artichaut grillé.Guests may continue with spring peas in sauce laitue; peach potato fondant with hazelnut vinaigrette, potato velouté and caviar; lobster poached in white chocolate with braised salsify and Comté Grand Cru; or yellowfin tuna steak with sorrel chimichurri, crisp potato and verjus.Main selections include woodland mushrooms with moromi soy and sweet potato, a daily coastal selection en croûte with lobster mousse and sauce Américaine, smoked duck with beets and port reduction, and American Wagyu strip loin with black garlic, green asparagus and soubise.Dessert and cheese choices complete the progression, with offerings such as elderflower and lemon crémeux, honey pavlova with melon“gazpacho,” and Four Fat Fowl triple cream cheese with cherry-apple mostarda. Because the menu reflects ingredient availability, selections are subject to change.A New Chapter Within Ocean HouseThe new dining room represents the resort's continued investment in COAST as a signature Ocean House experience. Guests are already enjoying a light-filled space that takes its cues from the resort's coastal setting, balancing refined New England character with a softer, garden-inspired sensibility. A palette of sea-glass blue and ivory carries across the paneled walls, glossy beadboard ceiling and powder-blue channel-tufted banquettes, while botanical drapery introduces notes of blush, green and coral.Warm brass curtain rods and softly glowing sconces add a tailored finish, complemented by pale wood floors, woven ocean blue dining chairs and crisp white table linens. Generous windows frame views of the Atlantic and flood the room with natural light, creating an atmosphere that feels elegant yet relaxed - polished enough for a celebratory tasting menu, but intimate enough to keep the focus on the food, wine and conversation.The updated concept maintains the restaurant's highly personal style of hospitality while creating a more adaptable way for guests to experience COAST cuisine, from a concise three-course dinner to the full Chef's Tasting extravaganza.COAST is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9 pm. Reservations are recommended. The restaurant welcomes guests ages eight and older, and resort-elegant attire is requested. For reservations and additional information, visit oceanhouseri/culinary/coast or call 401-584-7053.For more information on culinary experiences Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri for reservations and details. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came 'to summer.' It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is a AAA Diamond Top 10 Hotels in the United States for 2026 and remains one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

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Ocean House Unveils Reimagined COAST News Provided By The Mayfield Group October 21, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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