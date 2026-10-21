Raj Thackeray Demands Return To Ballot Papers, Backs Sanjay Raut's Claim Of Political Upheaval

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday launched a fierce critique of the Central government, strongly backing Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's recent political predictions that a major political upheaval is on the horizon within the next two to five months.

He reiterated his demand to abolish Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favour of traditional ballot papers.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said that he has been advocating for ballot paper voting since 2018, emphasising that voters deserve absolute transparency and the psychological satisfaction of watching their vote drop into a ballot box.

He added that several advanced nations, as well as neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, utilise ballot papers.

"Political criticism and counter-criticism are bound to happen. Since 2018, I have been continuously striving for voting to take place via ballot paper, and I even met with election commissioners to discuss this. Earlier, people didn't understand, but now they do. You must get satisfaction from the vote you cast. You need the reassurance that your vote has actually gone into the ballot box; winning and losing are separate matters. Voting takes place via ballot papers even in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal," Thackeray noted.

In developed nations too, voting happens on ballot papers, the MNS Chief said, while demanding that polls be conducted using ballot papers.

"In France, voting machines were scrapped and they reverted to ballot papers. Looking at those photos brings back old memories. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections do not happen simultaneously. Vote counting is done rapidly, yet we get the results quite late. Even if it takes four days, what does it matter? Who is in a hurry? Voting must be conducted on ballot papers," he added.

Endorsing Sanjay Raut's assessment, Thackeray warned that significant political developments will unfold in the coming months, adding that it would not be surprising if the country faces civil unrest as the Union government continues to make critical missteps.

He also said that something major and disruptive will happen in the country in the next two to five months, to the extent that there might not even be a Prime Minister for the nation.

"Photographs alongside Epstein have surfaced, and many more things are going to come out-this won't stop. The Central government will continue to make mistakes, and this cycle won't stop. I won't be surprised if the country ends up on the streets in the coming years," Thackeray predicted politically.

Expressing severe concern over rising crime and security lapses, the MNS Chief targeted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

Expressing full faith in Mumbai and Maharashtra Police, he remarked that criminals like Bishnoi should be "pulled out of jail and beaten publicly" to restore deterrence, provided law enforcement is granted a free hand without political interference.

Accusing the administration of stifling democratic norms, Thackeray criticised the censorship surrounding critical documentaries on prominent figures and questioned the neutrality of autonomous institutions and the Judiciary.

He remarked that true democracy thrives in nations like the US, whereas freedom of expression is heavily curtailed in India.

Weighing in on political dynamics, Thackeray asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s sweeping victory in 2014 was driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), adding that power ultimately rests with the citizens of India.

"When the NEET protests took place, students came out, and they didn't come out for NEET alone. Some underlying anger is brewing in people's minds, and they came out to express it. A drought has been declared in the state, and foodgrain shortages along with other situations are beyond this government's capacity to handle. A period may soon arrive where the country won't even have a Prime Minister," the MNS Chief said.

Defending the protesters, he asked, "Where did anarchy come into the protests? You cane-charged children who were protesting peacefully; those kids hadn't done anything. Has the BJP forgotten its old days? Put up their photographs next time."

Thackeray warned that public discontent, visible during recent student agitations such as the NEET protests, reflects deeper systemic frustrations that the ruling administration will struggle to contain.