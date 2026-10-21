Natural Products Expo West Unveils Top Trends Shaping Natural Products In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From reimagined traditions to hyper-specific solutions, the 2027 forecast points to a broader definition of CPG innovation

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Products Expo West today unveiled its annual trends forecast, identifying 17 trends poised to shape the natural products industry in 2027. From globally inspired dairy and whole-food protein to sour flavors and hyper-specific supplements, the forecast reveals a market looking simultaneously backward and forward as consumers seek products that combine tradition, transparency and increasingly precise benefits.

Economic pressure, digital fatigue and evolving health priorities are also influencing how consumers eat, drink, supplement and socialize, fueling everything from small everyday indulgences to a new generation of health-focused“third places.”







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Top 10 Trends Shaping Natural Products in 2027

1. Heritage Dairy

Dairy traditions from Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia are bringing new energy to U.S. shelves. Vietnamese-style yogurt, Hungarian túró and Middle Eastern labneh combine time-honored processes with demand for bold flavor and nutrient-dense foods. Thanks to additions such as these, Nutrition Business Journal projects the dairy category will grow 7.3% in 2027.

2. Ancient Grain Revival

Ancient grains aren't new to natural products, but the range showing up on shelves continues to expand. Brands are drawing from a broader global pantry-from Southeast Asian adlai to emmer farro, amaranth and heritage blue corn-as consumers seek minimally processed sources of protein and fiber alongside greater crop diversity, transparent sourcing and connections to regional food traditions.

3. What's the Beef?

Beef is leading growth across meat, fish and poultry, with the category projected to climb 10.9%, according to NBJ. Renewed interest in protein is converging with demand for regenerative and pasture-raised production, whole-animal eating and a closer connection between how food is raised and what ends up on the plate.

4. Modern Maladies

Microplastics are showing up in unexpected places. Alpha-gal syndrome can make a tick bite mean saying goodbye to red meat. As emerging health threats such as these challenge assumptions about everyday living, brands and retailers are delivering new solutions.

5. Pucker Power

Consumers are making room for acid, tang and funk. Pickle-flavored snack sales are up 30% year over year, compared with 3.8% growth for snacks overall, while fermentation, vinegar and globally inspired sour flavors continue to expand across categories. In 2027, pucker moves further into the mainstream.

6. Lifestyle Hub Takeover

As consumers seek more in-person connection, gathering places centered on health rather than late nights and overindulgence are taking shape. Kava bars, matcha cafés, broth bars, sauna clubs and gyms are becoming social destinations, while functional beverages and social elixirs increasingly move between these spaces and retail shelves.

7. Third-Wave Functional Beverages

After waves of caffeinated sports drinks and alcohol alternatives, functional beverages are entering a more precise phase. Emerging products emphasize cleaner, more transparent formulations and increasingly specific benefits, including products designed around particular needs and life stages. The everything-for-everyone beverage is giving way to clearer purpose.

8. Affordable Indulgence

Economic pressure isn't eliminating indulgence-it's changing its scale. Gen Z's embrace of“treat culture” is fueling small, attainable luxuries, from premium pantry staples and café-style latte and matcha mixes to spa-like personal care. Consumers may be watching larger purchases while still making room for products that deliver a little pleasure.

9. Multisensory Magic

Texture, scent, color and unexpected formats are bringing delight and experimentation into everyday personal care. Jelly moisturizers, serum sticks, hydrogel patches and sensorial sunscreens are among the formats gaining attention. We expect consumers to seek these experiences alongside natural, organic, and responsibly sourced ingredients.

10. Hyper-focused Supplementation

Supplementation is moving beyond broad benefit areas toward increasingly targeted formulations. Think histamine rather than simply“gut health,” muscle preservation during GLP-1 use rather than general weight support or perimenopausal sleep rather than broad women's health. Plus, AI-assisted shopping, wearables and clinical research are helping accelerate the shift toward more precise needs and outcomes.

“The most important trends aren't always things we've never seen before-they're often familiar movements reaching an inflection point as they're infused with new ideas, applications and relevance,” said Jessica Rubino, VP, Content and Market Intelligence, Informa Health & Nutrition.“What's exciting about 2027 is that we're seeing a broader definition of innovation. It can mean looking back to time-honored foods and traditions with fresh eyes, getting much more precise about a consumer need or rethinking where and how people experience products. Our forecast looks beyond what's already trending to identify where those shifts are creating new opportunities for the natural products industry.”

The complete Natural Products Expo West 2027 trends report identifies 17 trends spanning food, beverage, supplements and personal care. Additional trends explore amino acids moving outside sports nutrition, the evolution of Ayurvedic ingredients, metabolic health connecting traditionally separate categories and the reshaping of men's health beyond traditional performance messaging.

The full report, including supporting data, brand examples and product spotlights across all 17 trends, is available at .

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Informa Health & Nutrition Public Relations

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