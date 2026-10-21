Planting Equipment Market To Reach USD 29.4 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 6.3% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the

Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 21.74 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 29.4 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 6.3% (2026–2031)

Regional highlight: North America held the second-largest market share

Market segmentation: Type, design, crop type, and region

Equipment types: Air seeders, seed drills, planters, transplanters, broadcast seeders, and specialized planters

Design categories: Mechanical and automatic Report scope: 250 market data tables and 350 figures spread through 300 pages, as stated in the report description

Why This Market Matters

As farmers increasingly focus on improving crop productivity and optimizing agricultural resources, planting equipment has become an important component of modern farming. Equipment such as planters, seed drills, and air seeders enables precise crop planting and supports efficient farming operations. The growing need to expand agricultural output, combined with government initiatives promoting mechanization and sustainable farming practices, is creating opportunities for planting equipment manufacturers.

Precision farming technologies, including GPS and variable-rate seeding, are further supporting market growth by improving planting accuracy, optimizing resource use, and helping reduce operational costs.

Market Overview

The planting equipment industry

The adoption of precision farming technologies, particularly GPS and variable-rate seeding, is also driving demand. These technologies help farmers improve planting efficiency, optimize input utilization, and reduce costs while supporting more productive agricultural operations.

Analyst Perspective

Planting equipment is becoming increasingly important as agriculture moves toward greater mechanization and precision-based farming. The adoption of GPS-enabled equipment, automation, and variable-rate seeding is supporting more accurate planting and efficient resource utilization. Going forward, the growing focus on crop productivity, sustainable farming practices, and cost optimization is expected to support demand for advanced planting equipment.

Segment Analysis

The planting equipment market is segmented by type, design, and crop type.

By type, the market includes air seeders, seed drills, planters, and other equipment such as transplanters, broadcast seeders, and specialized planters. Planters include precision planters, pneumatic planters, and no-till or conservation planters.

By design, the market is divided into mechanical and automatic equipment.

By crop type, the market covers cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and other crop types.

The increasing need for precise crop placement, improved planting efficiency, and higher agricultural productivity is supporting the adoption of modern planting equipment.

Regional Analysis

North America held the second-largest share of the planting equipment market. The region benefits from a high level of agricultural mechanization and the prevalence of large-scale commercial farms. Major crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat require precise planting, supporting the use of advanced planting equipment.

The presence of established manufacturers and dealer networks, including Deere & Company and AGCO Corporation, further supports the regional market. In addition, the adoption of GPS technology and automation is expected to contribute to market growth across North America.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of mechanized farming is driving demand for planters, seed drills, and air seeders.

Precision farming technologies, including GPS and variable-rate seeding, are supporting more accurate planting.

Government initiatives promoting agricultural mechanization and sustainable farming practices are encouraging equipment adoption. Growing emphasis on crop productivity and resource optimization is strengthening the importance of advanced planting equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the planting equipment market include Deere & Company (United States), AGCO Corporation (United States), CNH Industrial N.V. (United Kingdom), Väderstad AB (Sweden), Kinze Manufacturing (United States), Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada), KUHN Group (France), SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada), HORSCH Maschinen GmbH (Germany), MaterMacc S.p.A. (Italy), LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Maschio Gaspardo (Italy), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Sfoggia Agriculture Division (Italy), and Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan).

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