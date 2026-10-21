Lift By Design: Shapellx Brings Its Structural Philosophy To Its New X-Compression Butt-Lifting Short

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The $48 MeshSmoothTM style lifts through garment structure, with padding left as a personal option rather than a requirement

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butt-lifting shapewear has long asked shoppers to choose two of three things: visible lift, a natural silhouette and all-day comfort. Shapellx has built its shaping lines on a different premise - that this is a construction problem, not a padding problem. Today the brand brings that premise to its newest style, the BOOT-YEAHTM MeshSmoothTM X-Compression High-Waisted Short, a $48 piece designed to lift through garment engineering rather than added volume.









The Shift in Butt-Lifting Shapewear

Consumer expectations for butt-lifting shapewear have shifted noticeably in recent years. Where earlier demand centered on dramatic, exaggerated curves built for special-occasion wear, modern shoppers increasingly prioritize natural-looking contours, invisibility under everyday outfits, and all-day wearable comfort. Rather than seeking maximum volume enhancement, many are looking to enhance their existing shape without obvious padding or restrictive, over-strong compression.

According to Google Trends data retrieved on October 16, 2026, U.S. search interest in“butt-lifting shapewear” averaged 190% higher over the twelve months to September 2026 than in the preceding twelve-month period.

When what shoppers want has changed, how we deliver that result must also shift. The new X-Compression short is one of Shapellx's responses to this evolving consumer demand.

The Evolution of Butt-Lifting Shapewear

Shapewear is one of several ways to change how the rear looks, and the mechanisms are not interchangeable. Butt-lifting jeans and leggings depend on fabric weight and back-panel cutting; padded underwear adds fixed volume at the hip or seat; a bra acts only on the bust. Butt-lifting shapewear works through garment construction - zoned compression, contoured seams and a lifting back panel - and can be worn under any outfit and taken off at the end of the day. Both cater to different personal preferences, and neither single approach defines how every woman chooses to shape her silhouette.

For women seeking lift without added volume, construction plays an important role. The placement of compression panels, the flexibility of the fabric, and the design of the rear lifting zones can all influence how a garment shapes the body.

The design challenge is to balance three priorities: visible shaping results, a natural-looking silhouette, and comfort during everyday wear. Stronger compression alone does not necessarily deliver all three, making the placement and construction of shaping zones particularly important.



Shapellx's approach centers on these considerations. Rather than treating compression as a single measure of performance, the brand focuses on where support is applied and how the garment moves with the wearer.

A Structural Approach to Creating Lift

To resolve this three-way challenge of performance, natural appearance, and long-wear comfort, Shapellx puts garment structure in charge of buttock lift while treating padded inserts only as an optional personal preference.

Across its shaping lines, Shapellx builds lift into the garment rather than into a removable insert. MistWeaveTM uses a seamless-knit construction, and the BOOT-YEAHTM line applies 3D contouring cuts with under-butt lifting bands and high-stretch fabrics. The premise is the same across all three; only the material changes, which is why padding can be treated as a personal option rather than a requirement.

The X-Compression High-Waisted Short is that premise applied to a lightweight mesh. An X-shaped compression panel targets the mid-to-lower abdomen, a 3D T-back lifts without added volume, and flexible steel bones at the sides and back keep the waistband in place through movement.

For every-day comfort, spot-bonding seamless-point technology delivers a measured 20% improvement in breathability, paired with anti-roll waistband engineering, dimension-stable textiles, and resistance to washing, perspiration, chlorine and pilling. Tested fabrics register up to 97.9% shape retention after the 60-second recovery cycle, supporting consistent fit through long wear.

At the center of the X-Compression short is an X-shaped mesh compression panel designed to provide targeted control across the mid-to-lower abdomen. Unlike a uniformly compressive construction, the X-panel focuses support on the tummy while working alongside a separate butt-lifting design.

The short also features Shapellx's 3D T-back construction, which is designed to enhance the natural contour of the buttocks without padded inserts. By combining these two shaping areas, the garment addresses abdominal smoothing and glute definition within a single piece.



Made from a lightweight mesh blend of 62% nylon and 38% spandex, the design is classified as Mid Support (Medium Control), the middle of the brand's five support levels. Built-in flexible steel bones along the sides and back help the high waistband maintain its position during movement.

The short uses an antibacterial overlapped crotch, a construction tested for antibacterial performance in in-house laboratory testing, designed for an underwear-optional wearing experience.

The short is available in sizes S–3X in three colors - black, brown and beige - within a size range that runs from XS to 6XL across Shapellx styles. The BOOT-YEAHTM MeshSmoothTM X-Compression High-Waisted Short is priced at $48 on shapellx.com; final specs are subject to updates on the live product page.

The design also builds on an established line of structural butt-lifting styles. The brand's BOOT-YEAHTM MeshSmoothTM High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, for example, combines under-butt lifting construction with midsection support and extended sizing.

Fabric performance is measured in-house on a Universal Testing Machine; selected core fabrics reach up to 188% horizontal and 128.2% vertical elongation with up to 97.9% recovery after 60 seconds.

Together, the two products illustrate how Shapellx applies different construction techniques to accommodate different shaping and coverage preferences.

Designing for Comfort Without Compromising Shape

Visible shaping is only one part of the experience. For women wearing shapewear under work clothes, casual outfits, or dresses, details such as breathability, waistband stability, and ease of movement can be just as important.

The X-Compression High-Waisted Short was developed with those everyday considerations in mind.

Its airy mesh construction is designed to feel lightweight against the skin, while flexible side and back boning helps reduce waistband rolling and bunching. The T-back shaping area provides lift-focused contouring without requiring removable pads or additional inserts.

The result is a design that brings multiple functions into one garment: targeted tummy smoothing, natural-looking butt lift, and practical support for daily wear.

Other Shapellx styles offer different approaches, including extended mid-thigh coverage, stronger compression, and adjustable closures. This range reflects the brand's view that shapewear should respond to individual clothing choices and comfort preferences rather than rely on a single shaping solution.

Building Trust Through Testing, Standards, and Recognition

Materials are characterized via in-house Universal Testing Machine (UTM) stretch-and-recovery performance testing. For material safety, the brand holds OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification, certificate No. SHKO 115415, issued March 6, 2026, and holds bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER status dated December 13, 2024. A five-tier compression framework enables shoppers to select intensity according to personal needs: Light Support (Light Control), Light-Mid Support (Light-Medium Control), Mid Support (Medium Control), Strong Support (Firm Control), Super Strong Support (Extra-Firm Control).

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Shapellx employs around 700 employees as of September 2026, has served approximately 8 million global customers, and reported calendar-year 2025 revenue of approximately $100 million. Products are sold via shapellx.com, Nordstrom online, Amazon Storefront, and TikTok Shop @shapellxofficial. Core collections include the BOOT-YEAHTM collection (MeshSmoothTM/SilkSculptTM), and the OceanHugTM collection built from discarded oyster-shell-derived regenerated yarn. Additional trust credentials cover BBB A+ accreditation, SmartCustomer 4.6-star aggregate rating, and a 30-day customer-return program.

The portfolio has earned recognition across multiple international design programs: a 2025 American Good Design Gold Award for the BOOT-YEAHTM MeshSmoothTM Butt-Lifting Bodysuit, a Silver Award for the BOOT-YEAHTM SilkSculpt High-Waisted Short, a 2025 IDEA Award shortlist placement for the BOOT-YEAHTM MeshSmoothTM Mid Thigh Short, and a 2025 IDA Silver Award for the MistWeaveTM Skin Flow Full Coverage Bodysuit. Editorial coverage includes Forbes Vetted, Glamour and Business Insider.

In Wall Street Journal BuySide coverage, industry experts Melony Huber and Anna Lavo commented on modern shapewear performance. Melony Huber noted,“Shapellx excels at what shapewear should do,” while Anna Lavo observed the brand's pieces“enhance and lift the natural curve, rather than flatten it.”

The Future of Butt-Lifting Shapewear

“For decades, butt-lifting shapewear has been stuck inside a difficult three-way trade-off: delivering visible shaping, keeping a natural silhouette, and maintaining all-day comfort. A structural-first design philosophy offers us a more sustainable answer to this long-standing tension. Instead of leaning heavily on padding or brute-force compression, we leverage fabric performance and engineered panel placement to honour each wearer's natural form,” said Shane Shi, Vice President and Brand Spokesperson at Shapellx.“This fall-2026 product launch responds directly to the shift in shopper expectations we explored earlier. Consumers no longer only shop for dramatic, one-off special-occasion curves. They demand shapewear built for ordinary, repeated daily wear. This philosophical shift within the category has only just begun.”

Shapellx will continue exploring how compression placement and garment engineering can expand consumer choices for natural-focused shapewear.

The BOOT-YEAHTM MeshSmoothTM X-Compression High-Waisted Short is available at .

Notes to Editors

Testing. Fabric performance figures - up to 188% horizontal elongation, 128.2% vertical elongation, up to 97.9% recovery after 60 seconds, and a 20% breathability improvement from spot-bonding construction compared with traditional bonding - come from Shapellx in-house laboratory testing on selected core functional fabrics. Protocol: constant-force tensile testing at 300 mm/min to 35 N across three stretch-and-release cycles, with recovery tracked over 60 seconds. Figures describe previously tested line fabrics and are not direct test results for the X-Compression High-Waisted Short.

Certifications. OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 (certificate no. SHKO 115415, issued March 6, 2026) covers harmful-substance testing for applicable materials and does not validate shaping performance. bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER status (since December 13, 2024) reflects organizational-level participation and is not a finished-garment certification.

Recognition. Awards, certifications and press coverage cited in this release relate to the specific products, materials or practices named above and do not constitute independent testing or endorsement of the X-Compression High-Waisted Short. Product specifications and pricing are as listed on shapellx.com at the time of release.

About Shapellx

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on shaping technology and refined design. According to company-reported figures, Shapellx has served approximately 8 million customers worldwide as of mid-2026, generated approximately $100 million in revenue for calendar-year 2025, and employed around 700 people as of September 2026. Products are available via shapellx.com, Nordstrom online, Amazon Storefront, and TikTok Shop @shapellxofficial.

Its collections include shapewear, bras, intimates, and apparel designed around body diversity, everyday movement, and personal expression. Shapellx reaches customers through its direct-to-consumer website and additional retail and e-commerce channels. Through continued investment in fabric development and garment construction, Shapellx explores new approaches to shaping and inclusive design.

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