Rayneo Announces Canadian Retail Rollout For Its Next-Generation AR Entertainment And AI Glasses

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RayNeo, the global leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) glasses, today announced its Canadian retail launch, led by the new GT MAX entertainment glasses and RayNeo iO Smart Glasses. The Canadian lineup brings together immersive big-screen entertainment and wearable AI tools for conversations, meetings, and everyday tasks, with glasses starting at $429.

RayNeo ranked first globally in AR smart-glasses shipments in Q1 2026, capturing a 23.7% share by shipment volume, according to Counterpoint Research's Global XR Market Tracker. Its Canadian lineup brings that expertise to two rapidly growing use cases: immersive entertainment and everyday AI assistance.

Founded in 2021 and incubated by TCL Electronics, RayNeo combines advanced optics, self-developed AI, and in-house R&D and optical manufacturing. The company has developed technologies including binocular full-colour MicroLED and waveguide AR glasses and is a Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category.

“Smart glasses are moving beyond early adopters and becoming products people can use every day,” said Ravi Dalchand, Sales and Marketing Director at Split Second Group, RayNeo's official retail distribution partner in Canada.“GT MAX brings a personal big-screen experience to travel, gaming and entertainment, while RayNeo iO Smart Glasses puts useful AI tools such as live translation and meeting notes directly into view. Canada is an important market for RayNeo, and we're excited to bring these experiences to Canadian consumers.”

GT MAX Entertainment Glasses: a cinema that goes where you go

RayNeo GT MAX combines a 59° field of view with a virtual screen of up to 307 inches. Native three-degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) tracking helps keep the virtual screen steady as you move, while audio co-tuned by Bang & Olufsen adds head-tracked spatial sound and Whisper Mode for more private listening.

At 78 g, GT MAX comes in S, M and L variants selected according to interpupillary distance-the distance between the centres of the eyes-to help achieve a comfortable viewing fit.

GT MAX connects to a compatible device for content and power. Pair GT MAX with the separately sold RayNeo Pocket TV Pro and virtually any seat can become a front-row one. This portable Google TV player provides access to Netflix and more than 10,000 apps, with up to 5.5 hours of playback. The RayNeo GT Max also support Dolby Vision when paired with the RayNeo Pocket TV Pro.*

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses: AI that keeps you in the conversation

At just 33 g and designed to resemble classic eyewear, RayNeo iO Smart Glasses brings everyday AI directly into the wearer's field of view without a camera. Its discreet waveguide display shows captions, translations and notes, while an LED indicator provides a visible signal when recording or translation is active.

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses translates speech in real time across 55 languages - particularly relevant in Canada's multilingual communities - and captures meeting notes and action items, helping wearers stay engaged in conversations. Its Lifelog feature can suggest calendar updates that users confirm with a head nod, while the Smart Crown dial, voice commands and head gestures provide intuitive, hands-free control.

Compatible with iOS and Android, RayNeo iO Smart Glasses delivers up to two days of typical use per charge.

The full Canadian lineup

From immersive entertainment and gaming to everyday AI, RayNeo's Canadian lineup offers a range of smart-glasses experiences across multiple price points.