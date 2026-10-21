Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving FMC Corporation (FMC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A third-quarter revenue outlook of $65 million to $125 million, against a Street consensus of roughly $868 million, sent FMC shares down as much as 46%. An investigation concerns potential securities law violations connected to the Company's securities offering disclosures

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) was expected to generate approximately $868 million in Q3 2026 revenue. Instead, the Company disclosed a revised outlook of just $65 million to $125 million in a Form 8-K, sending shares down approximately 31% to 46%. If you lost money on FMC, submit your FMC loss information now.

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Compared with analyst consensus of approximately $868 million, FMC's revised Q3 revenue outlook implies a shortfall of roughly $743 million to $803 million. The reduction is especially stark given that FMC reported Q2 2026 revenue of $867.1 million, nearly matching analysts' original expectations for the third quarter.

FMC announced pricing actions across Brazil, Argentina, the United States, and Canada, including price cuts on selected products and revisions to its U.S. high-list-price/high-rebate selling model. The Company estimated these commercial actions would impact revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by $625 million to $675 million, citing weaker-than-expected demand and generic competition. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of FMC investors.

If your FMC shares lost value on the third-quarter reset, request a no-cost review of your FMC losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FMC Investigation

Q: How much did FMC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31% to 46% after the Company disclosed a revised third-quarter 2026 revenue outlook of $65 million to $125 million, against Street expectations of roughly $868 million. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did FMC allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the FMC investigation? A: Investors who purchased FMC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do FMC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: You need brokerage statements or trade confirmations. They should show purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FMC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis. Any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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