Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fox Factory's preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales were $336 million to $340 million, reflecting weaker-than-expected performance. The investigation concerns potential securities law violations

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares fell after the Company disclosed preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $336 million to $340 million. The Company also lowered its full-year financial outlook, raising concerns about its operating performance and growth prospects. Shareholders who purchased FOXF shares before the disclosure may have suffered losses. If you are one of them, you are encouraged to start your FOXF loss review today. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Fox Factory attributed the shortfall to problems across several parts of the business:



A supply disruption in its Powered Vehicles Group

Operating challenges in its Aftermarket Applications Group

Softer bike sales Marucci divestiture timing, at approximately $33 million versus roughly $46 million assumed

The same press release announced CEO Michael Dennison's departure and the appointment of Douglas Grimm as interim CEO. Analysts noted that both the leadership change and the weaker-than-expected operating performance raised concerns for investors. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of Fox Factory investors who suffered losses.

If you lost money on Fox Factory stock, report your FOXF losses here or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FOXF Investigation

Q: How much did FOXF stock drop? A: FOXF shares declined after the Company disclosed preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $336-$340 million, short of the FactSet consensus of $367.6 million. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Fox Factory Holding Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its sales performance and 2026 financial outlook before disclosing preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Company reported preliminary net sales of $336 million to $340 million and lowered its full-year financial outlook, following which FOXF shares declined.

Q: What do FOXF investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FOXF shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FOXF and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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