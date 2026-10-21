Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

CCC Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Proposed Sale Of CCC Intelligent Solutions To GTCR And Elliott


Date: 2026-10-21 10:17:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) (“CCC”) to an investor group led by GTCR, including Elliott Investment Management, for $7.75 per share in cash.

Notably, the $7.75 sale price is below CCC's 52-week high of $9.44, which potentially indicates an opportunistic purchase below fair value.

In addition, the sale price is below the price targets of multiple Wall Street analysts covering CCC before the sale was announced, including:

  • Chris Quintero of Morgan Stanley ($9.00 price target)
  • Shlomo Rosenbaum of Stifel Nicolaus ($9.00 price target)
  • Saket Kalia of Barclays ($8.00 price target)

(Source: TipRanks)

If you remain a CCC shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ....

“We are investigating whether the CCC Board of Directors acted in the best interests of CCC shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the cash consideration agreed upon is fair to CCC shareholders and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage CCC shareholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
...


MENAFN21102026004107003653ID1111844835


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search