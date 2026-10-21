CCC Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Proposed Sale Of CCC Intelligent Solutions To GTCR And Elliott

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) (“CCC”) to an investor group led by GTCR, including Elliott Investment Management, for $7.75 per share in cash.

Notably, the $7.75 sale price is below CCC's 52-week high of $9.44, which potentially indicates an opportunistic purchase below fair value.

In addition, the sale price is below the price targets of multiple Wall Street analysts covering CCC before the sale was announced, including:



Chris Quintero of Morgan Stanley ($9.00 price target)

Shlomo Rosenbaum of Stifel Nicolaus ($9.00 price target) Saket Kalia of Barclays ($8.00 price target)



(Source: TipRanks)

If you remain a CCC shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ....



“We are investigating whether the CCC Board of Directors acted in the best interests of CCC shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the cash consideration agreed upon is fair to CCC shareholders and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage CCC shareholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

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