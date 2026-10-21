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Brand Trust Softens As Customers Look For Clearer Value From Texas Retail Electric Providers


Date: 2026-10-21 10:17:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Escalent recognizes five retail electric providers (REPs) as the Cogent Syndicated 2026 Most Trusted Brands among Texas REPs while customers continue to prioritize cost control, service and ease of doing business

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas retail electric provider Brand Trust has declined in 2026 as customers continue to weigh costs, service and overall ease of doing business in a competitive retail market. These and other findings are from the Cogent Syndicated Texas REP Trusted BrandTM study from Escalent, a top AI-enabled market research and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

The study finds overall Texas REP Brand Trust has declined to 715 this year, down from 724 in 2025, though the score remains above the lower levels recorded in 2023 and 2024. Brand-level performance is mixed: Constellation and 4Change Energy post significant annual gains, while Ambit Energy, Just Energy, Reliant Energy and Green Mountain Energy decline significantly.

“Texas REP customers remain very cost-focused, but they are not defining value by price alone,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of Cogent Syndicated research with the Energy industry team at Escalent.“The providers that stand out are giving customers clearer reasons to stay, whether through easier interactions, stronger service, better communication or more practical ways to manage energy costs.”

Cost control remains central to how customers evaluate providers. Offering the lowest rate remains the most important REP brand trait, cited by 44% of customers. Providing great service ranks second at 31%, while helping customers lower electricity usage ranks third at 25%. Lower bills are also the top desired benefit of REP offerings, cited by 56% of customers.

That focus on affordability continues to influence shopping behavior. Three in five customers say they plan to shop for a new REP at some point, down from 2025 but in line with 2023 levels. Saving money remains the leading shopping trigger, cited by 41% of shoppers.

Ease of doing business also plays an important role in Brand Trust. Customers who rate their REP an 8.0 or higher for ease of doing business on a 0- to 10-point agreement scale tend to report above-average Brand Trust. Only three REPs clear that 8.0 threshold: TriEagle Energy, Energy Texas and Constellation.

“Customers are looking for providers that make the experience easier, not just cheaper,” Haggerty added.“Clear bills, responsive service, useful programs and timely outreach can all help Texas REPs show value before customers start comparing offers.”

Several high-scoring providers illustrate these opportunities:

  • TriEagle Energy leads the market in overall Brand Trust and posts the highest ease-of-doing-business score.
  • Constellation shows one of the strongest annual Brand Trust gains and also ranks among the few providers above the ease threshold.
  • Energy Texas stands out for outreach, with the highest level of customer recall across retailers and a significantly higher share of customers recalling direct communication from the provider.

Escalent is pleased to name these five companies as the 2026 Most Trusted Brands among Texas REPs:

Cogent Syndicated 2026 Most Trusted Brands Among Texas REPs
TriEagle Energy 828
Constellation 815
Energy Texas 790
4Change Energy 759
TXU Energy 749
Cirro Energy 740
Alliance Power 735
Champion Energy Services 732
Frontier 706
Direct Energy 705
Ambit Energy 691
Amigo Energy 681
Just Energy 677
Reliant Energy 677
Gexa Energy 674
Green Mountain Energy 667
Discount Power 613

About the Cogent Syndicated Texas REP Trusted BrandTM study

Cogent Syndicated, a division of Escalent, measures Customer Engagement and Brand Trust among customers of Texas retail electric providers by surveying 2,874 customers across providers based on data-driven models. The study measures key performance indicators to provide management perspectives on how to improve REP brand positioning, sales and promotion, customer trust, effective messaging, product sales, customer experiences, service quality, customer acquisition and loyalty. Escalent's Brand Trust Index comprises nine factors: community support, customer focus, communications effectiveness, environmental dedication, local reputation, reliable quality, competitive rates, enhanced offerings, and billing and customer service. The study collects a demographically representative sample across all Texas service territories open for retail electric competition. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

Click for more information on the full report here.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. For 50 years, we have been catalysts of progress-turning a deep understanding of our clients' worlds into smarter strategies and transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption and accelerate growth. Following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023, our 1,600-strong global team now offers a true one-stop shop for industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact Stephanie Salvadero, 313.701.8294
...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at


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