Brand Trust Softens As Customers Look For Clearer Value From Texas Retail Electric Providers

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas retail electric provider Brand Trust has declined in 2026 as customers continue to weigh costs, service and overall ease of doing business in a competitive retail market. These and other findings are from the Cogent Syndicated Texas REP Trusted BrandTM study from Escalent, a top AI-enabled market research and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

The study finds overall Texas REP Brand Trust has declined to 715 this year, down from 724 in 2025, though the score remains above the lower levels recorded in 2023 and 2024. Brand-level performance is mixed: Constellation and 4Change Energy post significant annual gains, while Ambit Energy, Just Energy, Reliant Energy and Green Mountain Energy decline significantly.

“Texas REP customers remain very cost-focused, but they are not defining value by price alone,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of Cogent Syndicated research with the Energy industry team at Escalent.“The providers that stand out are giving customers clearer reasons to stay, whether through easier interactions, stronger service, better communication or more practical ways to manage energy costs.”

Cost control remains central to how customers evaluate providers. Offering the lowest rate remains the most important REP brand trait, cited by 44% of customers. Providing great service ranks second at 31%, while helping customers lower electricity usage ranks third at 25%. Lower bills are also the top desired benefit of REP offerings, cited by 56% of customers.

That focus on affordability continues to influence shopping behavior. Three in five customers say they plan to shop for a new REP at some point, down from 2025 but in line with 2023 levels. Saving money remains the leading shopping trigger, cited by 41% of shoppers.

Ease of doing business also plays an important role in Brand Trust. Customers who rate their REP an 8.0 or higher for ease of doing business on a 0- to 10-point agreement scale tend to report above-average Brand Trust. Only three REPs clear that 8.0 threshold: TriEagle Energy, Energy Texas and Constellation.

“Customers are looking for providers that make the experience easier, not just cheaper,” Haggerty added.“Clear bills, responsive service, useful programs and timely outreach can all help Texas REPs show value before customers start comparing offers.”

Several high-scoring providers illustrate these opportunities:



TriEagle Energy leads the market in overall Brand Trust and posts the highest ease-of-doing-business score.

Constellation shows one of the strongest annual Brand Trust gains and also ranks among the few providers above the ease threshold. Energy Texas stands out for outreach, with the highest level of customer recall across retailers and a significantly higher share of customers recalling direct communication from the provider.



Escalent is pleased to name these five companies as the 2026 Most Trusted Brands among Texas REPs: