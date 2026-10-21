Brand Trust Softens As Customers Look For Clearer Value From Texas Retail Electric Providers
|Cogent Syndicated 2026 Most Trusted Brands Among Texas REPs
|TriEagle Energy
|828
|Constellation
|815
|Energy Texas
|790
|4Change Energy
|759
|TXU Energy
|749
|Cirro Energy
|740
|Alliance Power
|735
|Champion Energy Services
|732
|Frontier
|706
|Direct Energy
|705
|Ambit Energy
|691
|Amigo Energy
|681
|Just Energy
|677
|Reliant Energy
|677
|Gexa Energy
|674
|Green Mountain Energy
|667
|Discount Power
|613
About the Cogent Syndicated Texas REP Trusted BrandTM study
Cogent Syndicated, a division of Escalent, measures Customer Engagement and Brand Trust among customers of Texas retail electric providers by surveying 2,874 customers across providers based on data-driven models. The study measures key performance indicators to provide management perspectives on how to improve REP brand positioning, sales and promotion, customer trust, effective messaging, product sales, customer experiences, service quality, customer acquisition and loyalty. Escalent's Brand Trust Index comprises nine factors: community support, customer focus, communications effectiveness, environmental dedication, local reputation, reliable quality, competitive rates, enhanced offerings, and billing and customer service. The study collects a demographically representative sample across all Texas service territories open for retail electric competition. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
Click for more information on the full report here.
About Escalent
Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. For 50 years, we have been catalysts of progress-turning a deep understanding of our clients' worlds into smarter strategies and transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption and accelerate growth. Following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023, our 1,600-strong global team now offers a true one-stop shop for industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.
|Contact
|Stephanie Salvadero, 313.701.8294
|...
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