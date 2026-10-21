The F Suite Launches Floyd, The First Community-Powered AI For Cfos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuting at The F Suite National Summit, Floyd combines the power of the latest LLMs with something you can't get anywhere else – real-world experience from CFOs who've been in your seat

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The F Suite, the premier peer community for CFOs and their teams, today launched Floyd, a community-powered AI that provides source-backed answers derived from the real-world decisions and data of over 1,000 CFOs.

CFOs are using AI, but they don't fully trust it. In a Wakefield Research survey commissioned by Maximor, 86% of CFOs said their finance team had run into inaccurate or hallucinated AI data. A separate Datarails survey found that 75% of CFOs name lack of auditability as the biggest reason they hesitate to fully trust AI.

Floyd is designed for that gap. It pairs leading AI models with private knowledge from inside The F Suite: 500+ peer discussion threads a year, 550+ member-shared playbooks and templates, 500+ hours of F Suite event sessions, and member benchmark surveys on compensation, headcount, OPEX, and pricing. Answers link to the conversations or documents behind them. Floyd also identifies the members who have handled the issue, so CFOs can connect directly.

"CFOs don't sign off on a number they can't trace," said Kiran Lingam, co-founder of The F Suite. "Our members have spent five years telling each other what worked and what didn't. Floyd puts that experience behind every answer and shows exactly where it came from, so a CFO can check it, stand behind it, and move."

Floyd debuted on stage at The F Suite National Summit at the St. Regis New York. It is now available to F Suite members in the Braintrust community's member platform and in Claude and ChatGPT through Floyd's connectors, so CFOs and their teams can use it in the AI tools they already use.

Members are using Floyd to benchmark finance leadership compensation, rewrite policies using ranges from peer companies, scope ERP selections before the first vendor demo, and pressure-test annual plans and board materials. Member sessions are not surfaced to other users, and The F Suite does not use member data to train Floyd.

“For five years, we've worked to put CFOs in the right room at the right time,” said Greg Raiten, co-founder of The F Suite.“But the hardest questions don't wait for the next event. They come up two days before a board meeting. Floyd brings the room to you whenever you need it.”

Floyd is included in F Suite membership at no additional cost. CFOs can see it in action at a virtual launch event on November 5. Learn more at .

About The F Suite

The F Suite is the premier peer community for 1,000+ CFOs and their teams. Founded in 2021, the community is powered by a purpose-built AI platform, 100+ curated events annually across the US, and a member experience designed to connect forward-thinking CFOs with the collective intelligence that sharpens decisions and accelerates impact.

The F Suite is part of The Suite, which also operates The L Suite for in-house legal leaders. Learn more at fsuite.co and lsuite.co, or connect on LinkedIn.

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