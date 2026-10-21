Process Analytics Market Projected To Reach $25.97 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Process Analytics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Process Analytics Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The process analytics market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by businesses' increasing need to optimize operations and enhance efficiency. As digital transformation accelerates, organizations are turning to advanced analytics to better understand and improve their processes. The following overview explores the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and trends shaping this expanding industry.

Steady Expansion in Process Analytics Market Size by 2026

The process analytics market has shown robust growth over recent years and is forecasted to continue this upward trajectory. From $16.64 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $18.24 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This upward movement is largely fueled by the increasing uptake of business process management, greater enterprise digitalization, a stronger focus on operational efficiency, rising regulatory compliance demands, and the need to optimize costs efficiently.

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Forecasted Surge in Process Analytics Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the process analytics market is expected to maintain strong momentum, expanding to $25.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%. This anticipated growth hinges on factors like the rising demand for real-time operational insights, escalating investments in enterprise process optimization solutions, wider adoption of process intelligence platforms, heightened emphasis on predictive process management, and a growing reliance on data-driven decision-making. Key trends forecasted during this period include real-time process performance monitoring, broader implementation of end-to-end process visibility tools, increasing demand for continuous process improvement platforms, growth in cross-functional process performance management, and advances in business process optimization technologies.

Understanding Process Analytics and Its Role in Business Operations

Process analytics involves gathering, monitoring, and analyzing data generated from business or industrial processes to assess performance in real time. This approach empowers organizations to uncover inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and areas for improvement by leveraging data-driven insights. By doing so, process analytics facilitates better decision-making, enhances operational efficiency, supports ongoing process refinement, and contributes to cost reduction.

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The Impact of Industrial Automation on Process Analytics Growth

One of the primary catalysts for the process analytics market's expansion is the rising adoption of industrial automation. Industrial automation uses control systems, robotics, and information technology to manage industrial machinery and processes with minimal human intervention. This trend is propelled by the demand for increased productivity, as automation allows for faster, more consistent, and cost-effective production while minimizing human errors and downtime. Process analytics complements this by providing real-time data insights that optimize operations, enable predictive maintenance, reduce downtime, and improve overall efficiency.

Industrial Automation Trends Supporting Market Growth

For instance, in September 2024, the World Robotics 2024 report by the International Federation of Robotics highlighted that the global operational stock of industrial robots reached 4,281,585 units worldwide, marking a 10% year-on-year increase. Additionally, over 500,000 units were installed annually for the third year in a row, with Asia leading deployments at 70%, followed by Europe at 17% and the Americas at 10%. This surge in industrial automation adoption is a key driver propelling the growth of the process analytics market.

North America's Current Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth in Process Analytics

As of 2025, North America holds the position as the largest regional market for process analytics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Process Analytics Market Projected to Reach $25.97 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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