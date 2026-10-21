The Public Blockchain Technology Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 33.9% Through 2030

Public Blochchain technology market share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Public Blockchain Technology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The public blockchain technology sector has experienced remarkable growth recently, driven by the increasing adoption of decentralized systems and digital assets. This market is set to continue its rapid expansion as more industries and users embrace blockchain's transparent and secure transaction capabilities. Below is an overview of its current size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and evolving trends shaping its future.

Strong Growth Forecast and Market Size of the Public Blockchain Technology Market

The public blockchain technology market is projected to rise sharply from $16.01 billion in 2025 to $21.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4%. This impressive expansion during the recent period is largely due to growing demand for decentralized transaction methods, a stronger preference for transparent and tamper-proof digital records, more widespread use of cryptocurrencies, and an increased need for permissionless peer-to-peer exchanges secured by cryptographic validation techniques.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar further, reaching $69.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 33.9%. Factors driving this forecasted surge include rising interest in scalable public blockchain infrastructures, adoption of more energy-efficient consensus algorithms, growing requirements for interoperability across blockchains, expanding demand for decentralized apps and smart contracts, and a broader acceptance of tokenized digital assets. Emerging trends anticipated during this period involve the increasing popularity of permissionless blockchain networks, greater usage of proof of stake mechanisms, expanded deployment of decentralized transaction validations, enhanced blockchain interoperability solutions, and a higher reliance on smart contracts to automate transactions.

Understanding Public Blockchain Technology as a Decentralized System

Public blockchain technology is essentially a decentralized, permissionless ledger system where anyone can participate in the network, validate transactions, and access blockchain data without needing approval from a central authority. It relies on cryptographic security and consensus protocols like proof of work (PoW) or proof of stake (PoS) to maintain transparent, immutable, and secure transaction records distributed across all participants in the network. This open and trustless structure enables a high level of security and reliability in recording and verifying transactions without centralized control.

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Cryptocurrency Adoption as a Major Growth Engine for Public Blockchain

One of the primary factors propelling the public blockchain technology market is the increasing acceptance and use of cryptocurrencies. As digital currencies gain traction among both consumers and businesses for payments and transactions, their growing adoption fuels the need for robust blockchain networks. Advances in blockchain innovations and heightened consumer interest in alternative financial methods have made cryptocurrencies more accessible and practical for everyday use across diverse populations. These digital assets leverage public blockchain technology by enabling secure, decentralized transactions, motivating network participation, and supporting the ecosystem of blockchain applications.

For example, in May 2026, Security reported that approximately 30% of US adults-amounting to 70.4 million people-own cryptocurrency, up from 27% in 2024. This steady growth in cryptocurrency ownership reflects the expanding base of blockchain users, which in turn drives demand for public blockchain infrastructure.

Regional Overview Highlighting the Public Blockchain Technology Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the public blockchain technology market, leading in blockchain adoption and infrastructure development. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to rapid digital transformation, increasing blockchain investments, and widespread interest in blockchain-based financial and non-financial applications. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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The Public Blockchain Technology Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.9% Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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