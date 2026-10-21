Global Predictive And Prescriptive Analytics Market Expected To Reach $26.83 Billion By 2030

Predictive And Prescriptive Analytics Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Prescriptive Analytics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The field of predictive and prescriptive analytics is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making across industries. As organizations strive to harness vast amounts of data to gain competitive advantages, this market is set to see significant growth and innovation in the coming years. Here's an in-depth look at the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current and Projected Market Size of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

The predictive and prescriptive analytics market has witnessed substantial growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a market value of $15.58 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $17.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to increasing enterprise data production, wider adoption of business intelligence tools, a stronger focus on enhancing operational efficiency, growth in digital transformation efforts, and heightened demand for effective risk management solutions. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to surge further, hitting $26.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.4%. This forecasted growth is supported by rising demand for real-time decision support systems, increased implementation of autonomous business processes, greater investments in decision intelligence platforms, and the growing use of analytics tailored for specific industries.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market

One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is the explosion of big data generated across various sectors. As businesses rapidly digitize their operations, they continually produce enormous volumes of structured and unstructured data. This surge in data generation creates a critical need for advanced analytics tools, like predictive and prescriptive analytics, which can efficiently process complex datasets to deliver actionable insights and improve decision-making. For example, in November 2024, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) reported that fixed broadband traffic increased from 5.1 zettabytes in the previous year to 6 zettabytes in 2024, highlighting the scale of data growth influencing market demand.

Additional Growth Drivers Enhancing Market Momentum

Beyond data volume, there is also a growing emphasis on operational efficiency and risk management, which fuels the adoption of these analytics solutions. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of predictive analytics to forecast trends and prescriptive analytics to recommend optimal strategies, helping to optimize processes and mitigate risks. Furthermore, the expansion of digital transformation initiatives across industries accelerates the integration of these technologies into business workflows, ensuring their continued relevance and application.

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Global Regional Growth Trends in Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the predictive and prescriptive analytics market as of 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market scope covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

Understanding Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics and Their Role

Predictive and prescriptive analytics combine historical data analysis, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and statistical modeling to anticipate future events and recommend the best courses of action. Predictive analytics focuses on identifying patterns to estimate what is likely to happen, while prescriptive analytics goes further by suggesting strategies to achieve desired outcomes. Together, they empower organizations to enhance decision-making, streamline operations, minimize risks, and extract valuable insights from complex data environments.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Expected to Reach $26.83 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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