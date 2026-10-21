Albany Job Fair At The Empire State Plaza On November 7Th 9A-1P Featuring Globalfoundries, Urban Box, Gleeble Systems

Albany Job Fair November 2026

NYS Troopers are looking for people.

NYSIT is looking for new people.

Albany Job Fair returns Nov. 7 at Empire State Plaza, connecting job seekers with 35+ employers. Free admission. Job Seeker Registration Not Required.

- Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoyALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Albany Job Fair is at the Empire State Plaza in The Egg on Saturday, November 7, 2026, bringing together job seekers and hiring companies at the Empire State Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This special Saturday event offers Capital Region residents an opportunity to connect directly with recruiters, explore career options, and take the next step toward new employment.With more than 35 recruiting opportunities anticipated, the November 7th Albany Job Fair will feature employers representing a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, financial services, technology, public service, and government agencies. Positions range from entry-level and part-time opportunities to professional, technical, management, and executive-level careers. Admission is completely free, and no registration or ID check is required to attend the job fair."One of the biggest advantages of the Albany Job Fair is the opportunity to meet directly with the people who are hiring," said Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer. "Online applications are important, but nothing replaces a face-to-face conversation. Sometimes that one conversation is all it takes to open the door to a new career."A New Location, More Opportunities: The November 7th event brings the Albany Job Fair to the Empire State Plaza, offering a convenient downtown Albany location for job seekers from throughout the Capital Region on a Saturday. The weekend date also provides an opportunity for individuals who may have difficulty attending weekday hiring events, including those currently employed but looking for a better position, higher salary, career change, or additional part-time employment.“This is a great way for anyone looking for job opportunities to reach many employers in one place,“ said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.The Albany Job Fair welcomes everyone, from recent graduates and individuals entering the workforce to experienced professionals and those returning to employment.Résumé Distribution Makes the Albany Job Fair Different: One of the most valuable features of the Albany Job Fair is its advance résumé distribution program, which gives job seekers an opportunity to connect with employers even before the event begins. On average the Albany Job Fair distributes over 900 resumes to the recruiting companies. Job seekers are encouraged to email their résumés to... ahead of the November 7th event. Submitted résumés are gathered and digitally distributed to participating recruiters, allowing employers to review candidates, identify potential matches, and begin contacting qualified applicants before the doors open.“I am proud to support the Albany Job Fair for its commitment to bringing more career opportunities to prospective employees,” said Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero (D, WFP–Albany, Guilderland, New Scotland).“For job seekers throughout the Capital Region, the Fair creates an inclusive and accessible way to connect with recruiters, supporting the diverse needs of our community members through early resume submissions and online options. This flexibility is essential in creating an inclusive job market and expanding opportunities for all. I'm so glad to see yet another successful job fair in our community!”Job Seeker attendance at the Albany Job Fair is not required to participate in the résumé distribution program. Those attending in person can also drop off their résumés at the Albany Job Fair welcome table. These résumés will be scanned and distributed to participating recruiters following the event."Our goal has always been to connect as many qualified job seekers with hiring companies as possible," said Knapp. "Not everyone can attend an in-person job fair, which is why our résumé distribution program is so important. Whether you attend or simply submit your résumé, we want employers to have the opportunity to consider you."Capital Region Employers Are Hiring: Recruiters listed for the November 7th Albany Job Fair include GlobalFoundries, Albany County Civil Service, Absolute Fire Pro, AD USA Distribution, Albany Broadcasting, Can Code Albany, Center for Disability Services, City of Albany, Destination Kia, Destination Nissan, Gleeble Systems, Hudson Valley Community College, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Nationwide Retirement, NY Army National Guard, NY State of Health, NYS Comptroller's Office, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Info/Technology Services, NYS OGS, NYS Troopers, Together For Youth, Trustco Bank, Urban Box Logistics, US NavyThe growing lineup provides job seekers with access to both private-sector employers and public-sector career opportunities in one convenient location.For an updated list of participating companies, visit the November Recruiter List on the AlbanyJobFair website. New recruiters are added daily!Supporting Veterans and Career Transitions: The Albany Job Fair continues its commitment to helping veterans transition into civilian employment and discover opportunities that recognize their leadership, technical expertise, and professional experience.Veterans are encouraged to attend the November event and connect with employers and participating veteran employment resources, including NYS Department of Labor Veterans Services and NYS Veterans Services."I am grateful for the Albany Job Fair connecting great job applicants with local employers who are committed to growing here in the Capital Region. I am particularly pleased with their focus on veterans re-entering the workforce who have the kind of discipline, leadership and technical skills our economy runs on," said Senator Jacob Ashby.The Online Albany Job Fair Is Open 24/7/365: For those who cannot attend November 7, the Albany Job Fair continues year-round through its online job fair at AlbanyJobFair. The online platform allows job seekers to explore participating companies, access employer websites, review career opportunities, and submit résumés for consideration.Unlike traditional hiring events that end when the doors close, the Albany Job Fair works to connect candidates and prospective employees throughout the year. Prepare Now - Your Next Job Could Be One Conversation Away! Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their résumés, dress professionally, and be prepared to introduce themselves to recruiters. On site interviews and hiring happen at every Albany Job Fair!

DARCY KNAPP CONSULTING INC

Albany Job Fair

+1 518-366-1707

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Albany Job Fair Nov 7, 2026

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Albany Job Fair at The Empire State Plaza on November 7th 9a-1p Featuring GlobalFoundries, Urban Box, Gleeble Systems News Provided By Albany Job Fair October 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry



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